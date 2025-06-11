Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

Effiong said Atiku's coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should focus on improving the lives of Nigerians

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the prominent lawyer also shared his thoughts on whether Atiku's coalition is about taking over power for the north

Lagos state - Human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, said the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition should not just not be to take over power but to change the country.

Effiong said it is a positive development if politicians come together to improve the country.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

“Well, I don't want to discuss the matter based on regional sentiments. My interest, and my attitude to it is whether what is the agenda of the coalition? Is it to take power or to change the country? If people are coming together to change the country, it's certainly a positive development.”

Reacting to the argument that the coalition is an attempt to grab power for the North, he said:

“However, it's also true that when Buhari was in power, the agitation from the northern part of the country was not very convincing. It was not resounding. There was this conspiracy of silence that we observed. So I don’t know what has changed in the grand scheme of things. There needs to be a way for Nigerians to emerge from the situation that this government has thrust upon us. And if people want to form alliances aimed at advancing the interests of the country, I'm all for it. The only limitation should be to avoid seeking power for the sake of power, as some believe that Tinubu is practicing nepotism, and they are unhappy. They were content with Buhari’s nepotism. That is not the coalition we should be pursuing.”

The prominent lawyer warned that the coalition should not be based on regional sentiments.

“In any coalition that is formed, the agenda should focus on advancing the country and bringing radical changes to the structure of governance. I’m unclear about the purpose of this coalition we are discussing. If it’s about a north-south divide, then it’s a complete waste of time. You see, a coalition should not aim to fulfill regional objectives. You cannot form a coalition based on regional sentiments and expect it to foster national development. It's not going to work because that means the foundation is not solid. Thus, the conditions that we Nigerians want should be those of the people addressing the current system that confines us.”

