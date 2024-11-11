The Nigerian presidency has urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, to purge himself of the "petty, derisive politics of a sore loser"

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration maintained that Nigerians rejected Atiku during the 2023 election — ‘an indication that citizens will be reluctant to entertain his future political ambitions’

Legit.ng reports that Atiku has been a staunch critic of his political rival, President Tinubu, since the latter assumed office in May 2023

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has said the accusation by Atiku Abubakar that the incumbent Nigerian leader ‘stole his (Atiku’s) presidency’ exposes his "sense of entitlement and disconnect from the electorate".

In a statement on Sunday, November 10, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency insisted that “Tinubu rightfully won” the 2023 election.

The statement partly reads:

“Since his defeat in the last election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has shown more interest in undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than in addressing his party's implosion. We suspect he is envious of Tinubu's position—an office he has unsuccessfully sought six times.”

It added:

“Atiku, going further to accuse President Tinubu of “stealing his presidency,” exposed his sense of entitlement and his disconnect from the electorate. The truth is that Tinubu rightfully won the presidency, a position Atiku was simply unqualified for due to his arrogance, insensitivity to Nigeria’s diversity, and the decision to disregard his party's power rotation arrangement between the north and the south after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Atiku speaks on agenda for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku outlined what he would have done differently if he were the president of Nigeria.

Atiku expressed hope that President Tinubu’s administration would be humble to borrow one or two things from his ideas in the interest of Nigerians.

He said he would have planned better and more robust reforms that would truly benefit the people.

