Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has a given a fresh update on the opposition parties coalition ahead of the 2027 election

Atiku said the coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 got the backing of the Coalition of Youth Representatives

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and others are working on forming a coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a huge backing from Nigerian youths.

Atiku said the Coalition of Youth Representatives gave their backing to the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku says he got the backing of the Coalition of Youth Representatives. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The youth group led by AbdulAziz Akinsanya paid him a courtesy visit presented a document to him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 said the document is on how the coalition can maximized the participation of young Nigerians.

Atiku made this known in a short statement issued via his X handle @atiku on Monday, June 16, 2025.

He said he was inspired by the depth of their proposition and patriotism for the country.

“Our efforts at forging a robust opposition coalition in response to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians to reclaim and rebuild their country today got the backing of the Coalition of Youth Representatives.

“The youth group, a multi-party alliance of young Nigerians, on a courtesy visit led by AbdulAziz Akinsanya, presented a document to me on how the participation of young Nigerians could be maximised in the emerging Coalition. I was inspired by the depth of their proposition and patriotism.”

Nigerians as Atiku speaks on coalition against Tinubu

@BolanleA4

Any coalition with you as the leader is DOA.....You are too old and without a base.....Retire!

@Airdropglobal5

Oga, you have been competing for President since 1992 and you've never won. Don't you think the people of Nigeria are telling you something ? You are a respected statesman. Throw your influence behind Peter Obi to help him rebuild Nigeria.

@holubante

Baba ask any network operator to conduct a climate survey for you across al the states within an age bracket. You ll get undiluted feedback.. Guys dey mount to chop ur money.

@mrUmanu_Elijah

80% of this so called youth representatives are Abuja voters. They don’t even know their local ward not to talk of Unit.

@MascotOgbe

Retire and throw your weight behind Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed please.

@cryptodailyshow

History eventually matters most now again

Step down for Peter Obi and become a hero of the biggest movement in Africa

Do it when it matters not when your sacrifices wont count.

@RITAENG1234

Ancestors don tire Nigeria and We the Peoples of Nigeria.

Therefore, any Coalition wey carry Ancestor as Leader is D.E.A.D on arrival.

Atiku, Obi Lament as Tinubu Speaks on Democracy Day

Recall that Atiku and Obi lamented the decline in democratic values in the country.

Like Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, decried that Nigeria can no longer be described as a democratic nation.

Atiku and Obi's comments came amid President Bola Tinubu's message on Democracy Day as the country marked its 26 years of democratic system.

Obi allegedly accepts to become Atiku's running mate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi's followers learnt about a proposed presidential ticket placing the former Anambra state governor as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

However, Obi's supporters, known as 'Obidients', made it clear that they would never accept a vice-presidential position for him, thereby stalling the anti-President Bola Tinubu coalition negotiations.

Amid the uncertainties around the coalition moves, Atiku's former ally, Daniel Bwala, disclosed that Obi has been having meetings to become the vice-presidential candidate, and "he has accepted it"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng