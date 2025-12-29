The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said the decision to re-gazette the tax laws confirmed that the versions already published do not reflect what the National Assembly passed

Lawmakers raised alarms over alleged post-passage alterations to the tax Acts, prompting National Assembly leadership to direct a re-gazetting and issuance of Certified True Copies

However, Atiku insisted that gazetting cannot cure illegality, warning that rushing the process undermines parliamentary oversight, arguing that only fresh passage can restore legality

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned against any attempt to hurriedly re-gazette Nigeria’s new tax laws, warning that such a move could undermine parliamentary oversight and set what he described as a dangerous constitutional precedent.

Atiku’s intervention comes amid growing public and legislative scrutiny following allegations that the tax reform Acts signed by President Bola Tinubu differ from the versions passed by the National Assembly.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned the Federal Government against hurriedly re-gazetting Nigeria’s tax laws. Photo credit: @AWaziri010/@BwalaDaniel

Source: Facebook

Reacting in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Atiku argued that the directive itself amounted to confirmation that the version already gazetted did not reflect what lawmakers approved.

The former vice president cited Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the lawmaking process as passage by both chambers of the National Assembly, presidential assent, and only then gazetting.

“The confirmation by the Senate that the gazetted version of the Tinubu Tax Act does not reflect what was duly passed by the National Assembly raises a grave constitutional issue,” Atiku said.

“A law that was never passed in the form in which it was published is not law. It is a nullity.”

According to him, gazetting is purely an administrative act and does not create, amend, or legitimise a law.

“Gazetting is an administrative act of publication; it does not create law, amend law, or cure illegality. Where a gazette misrepresents legislative approval, it has no legal force,” he stated.

Atiku warns on re-gazzetting tax laws

Atiku further argued that any insertion, deletion, or modification of a bill after it has been passed by lawmakers, without legislative approval, amounts to forgery rather than a clerical error.

“Any post-passage insertion, deletion, or modification of a bill without legislative approval amounts in law to forgery, not a clerical error,” he said.

He added that no administrative directive from the leadership of the National Assembly could cure such a defect.

“No administrative directive by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, or the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, can validate such a defect or justify a re-gazetting without re-passage and fresh presidential assent,” Atiku warned.

A dangerous precedent, Atiku says

The former vice president also cautioned against rushing the re-gazetting process while legislative investigations into the discrepancies remain unresolved.

He insisted that the only lawful option available was a complete restart of the legislative process.

He said:

“The attempt to rush a re-gazetting while stalling legislative investigation undermines parliamentary oversight and sets a dangerous precedent. Illegality cannot be cured by speed.”

“The only lawful path is fresh legislative consideration, re-passage in identical form by both chambers, fresh assent, and proper gazetting.”

'This is not opposition'

Atiku stressed that his position should not be interpreted as opposition to tax reform, but rather as a defence of constitutional order and democratic process.

“This is not opposition to tax reform. It is a defence of the integrity of the legislative process and a rejection of any attempt to normalise constitutional breaches through procedural shortcuts,” he added.

Atiku Abubakar cautioned against any attempt to hurriedly re-gazette Nigeria’s new tax laws.

Source: Twitter

People react

Public reactions to Atiku’s remarks have since continued to trail on social media, with Nigerians debating the implications of the alleged discrepancies for governance, transparency, and the rule of law.

@Budget01

Tinubu should go and get the missing 210 trillion from the NNPC and use it for developing Nigeria. Not until the criminals that altered the tax law are brought to justice, Nigerians will resist any tax law that increases the hardship of Nigerians by any means necessary.

@djokaymegamixer

Nigeria’s tax reform cannot be built on a foundation of illegality. Gazetting is an administrative act of publication, not a legislative tool for amendment. If the published law does not match the votes and proceedings of the Assembly, it has no legal force in any court.

@The_Great_JiRI

If the gazette doesn't match what NASS passed, it's not law; it's forgery. And you cannot administratively "fix" constitutional fraud. You ether re-pass it properly or withdraw it. The rush to avoid investigation shows they know exactly what happened here.

@neeswaid

Most respectfully sir, the PARLIAMENT acts as the SOVEREIGN will of the people. If the National Assembly re-gazettes you as Hajiya ATIKA Abubakar, a female, Nigerians are BOUND to regard & call you as such.

Reps set up committee to probe alleged alterations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives set up a seven-member committee to investigate allegations that tax laws were altered after being passed by the National Assembly.

A lawmaker raised concerns that the gazetted versions of the laws did not reflect what was debated and approved on the floor of the House.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen assured members that the claims would be examined to protect the integrity of the legislative process.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng