Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed why he will not support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, highlighting a growing political divergence within the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking during a media chat on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde reflected on his early career, recalling that at the age of 29, he secured his first major contract with Mobil worth $1 million.

Oyo Gov Makinde Fires Fresh Shots At Wike: “He Had Just Left Law School When I Made My $1m”

Source: Facebook

The governor stated that at a time when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had probably just left law school.

Source: Legit.ng