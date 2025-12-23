Oyo State governor , Seyi Makinde , says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the power to call the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , to order

Affirming his loyalty to the PDP, Makinde explained that he informed President Tinubu of his inability to work with the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

The governor noted that the feud between him and the FCT minister stemmed from his refusal to join forces with Wike, despite being in an opposition party, to support Tinubu’s re-election

Ibadan, Oyo State - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has said President Bola Tinubu has the power to call Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), to order.

Legit.ng reports that Makinde condemned what he called Wike’s anti-democratic behaviour, warning that such actions harm Nigeria’s image and undermine confidence in the country’s governance.

Governor Makinde said:

“The president has the power to call his minister to order to say ‘look, allow democracy to survive in Nigeria.’

"And by the way, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is today, there is no faction. We held the convention here in Ibadan. We gave adequate notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is all that we were required to do under the law.

“So, it may take INEC some time if they choose to behave like the ostrich, bury their head, and the whole of their body is outside.”

The viral video can be watched below:

Makinde fires fresh shots at Wike

During the same interview, Makinde revealed why he will not support President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, highlighting a growing political divergence within the PDP.

Makinde reflected on his early career, recalling that at the age of 29, he secured his first major contract with Mobil worth $1 million. The governor stated that at the time, Wike just left law school.

Makinde rejects Wike’s 2027 Tinubu plan

Furthermore, Makinde drew a political line ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that while Wike is free to support President Tinubu, he will not follow the same path.

According to him, no individual within the PDP has the authority to impose political decisions on others, and his focus remains on the survival and stability of the opposition party.

Recalling a past meeting involving President Tinubu, Wike and other political figures, Makinde said he was taken aback by Wike’s declaration of support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

He said the comment from Wike was unexpected and reinforced the need for political actors to respect divergent views within the party.

“I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock,” the governor said. “Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not.”

Makinde urged the former Rivers State governor to allow colleagues make independent choices, stressing that his own priority is to keep the PDP intact as it prepares for future contests.

Makinde on running for presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Makinde opened up on increasing speculation about his possible interest in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde said he is qualified and even “overqualified” to serve Nigeria at the highest level.

The governor said his confidence stems from his years of experience both as a private sector professional and as a two-term governor of one of Nigeria’s key South-West states.

