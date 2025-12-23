Oyo state governor Makinde has raised fresh allegations on why FCT minister Nyesom Wike is still in the PDP despite an appointment from Tinubu

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has spoken out on the alleged reason the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite an appointment from an APC-led president.

Specifically, the southwest governor said that Wike remained in the embattled PDP with the intention of controlling the party ahead of the 2027 general elections in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde made the claim during a media chat on Tuesday, December 23, in Ibadan.

During the interview, he spoke on widening internal divisions within the PDP and explained why he would not back President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Makinde links Wike’s PDP stay to 2027 strategy

According to the Oyo governor, tensions between him and Wike became clearer during a high-level meeting involving President Tinubu, the President’s Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and other senior officials.

Makinde said he was shocked when Wike allegedly told the President that he would “hold the PDP” for him ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The President did not ask him to do this; he volunteered. Wike is within his rights to support Tinubu, but those of us who want to ensure the survival of multiparty democracy and the PDP should also be allowed to make our own decisions," Makinde said.

2027: Makinde explains refusal to back Tinubu

Makinde said Wike’s declaration marked a turning point for him and reinforced his decision not to be part of any political arrangement that undermines party independence.

“I told him from that day that I would never be a part of this. Wike can support him, and that is within his right, but it is equally my right to decide who I will support and what role I will play in 2027," the governor stated.

Makinde reflects on personal and political journey

During the interaction, the governor also reflected on his early career, recalling that he secured a major contract with Mobil worth $1 million at the age of 29, which he described as a defining moment in his rise in business and politics.

“Within one year, I made $1 million in my pocket. I was 29 in 1997. Wike, perhaps at that time, had just left law school, and his next job was as a local government chairman,” Makinde said.

PDP factions emerge ahead of 2027

Makinde’s comments underscore the deepening rift within the PDP, with two major factions now taking shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

One bloc, led by Wike, is widely perceived as aligning with President Tinubu, while the other, championed by Makinde, insists on party autonomy and the preservation of Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

The growing divide signals an intensifying struggle for control within the opposition party as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the next general elections.

