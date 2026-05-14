A lecturer got people talking online as a video shows the moment he walked in on two students making video content

The students saw him and immediately stopped the dance, while he reacted to what they were doing and asked a question

Many people who saw the video spoke about the reaction of the lecturer in the comments section of the viral video

Two university students recording a video for their social media panicked as a lecturer walked in on them while they were dancing passionately to music.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, one of the students explained the question the lecturer asked after he caught them dancing and making a video.

University lecturer walks in on students filming video, asks them surprising question. Photo Source: TikTok/justjessy900

Source: TikTok

Lecturer sees students filming dance content

However, at the time of writing this report, the name of the university where this incident happened has not been identified, but many individuals have suggested the name of the lecturer in the comments section and the faculty he belongs to.

At the beginning of the video, @justjessy900 and her friend, whom she tagged in the post, faced the camera as they began to show off different dance skills while holding a handkerchief.

In the middle of this, a man who was named a lecturer according to the description of the video walked in on the two ladies, and immediately they saw him, they stopped making the video.

Lecturer catches students filming dance video in university, his reaction goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/justjessy900

Source: TikTok

@justjessy900 explained in the comments section that the lecturer who saw her raised a question.

She wrote in the comments section of her TikTok video:

"He was telling us that he hopes that they’re paying us o."

As the video hit the internet, several people who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as students record video on campus

Celine said:

"The sorry sir is very necessary even if you no offend them."

SeyiZeroVibez noted:

"Abeg make una complete this dance o"

CHRIS FOREX said:

"Even for uni ? Una still Dey fear lectural ?"

just_amy11 added:

"This lecturer once told me, in front of the whole class, that my name was stupid."

Pharaoh explained:

"I lowkey was expecting him to start throwing steps."

Bie wrote:

"Wetin my lecturer dey do for una faculty."

Akora shared:

"The handkerchief hang for air"

Girlyke_kathy noted:

"Sorry sir we had to tear steps a little."

Sweet_Mercy added:

"They’re entertaining us 🥺😂they’re sorry."

CRAFT BY FAVE said:

"That’s my lecturer from law faculty, Dr Arugu. But what’s he doing there ??"

Mankah added:

"Lecturer no even know say na because of him video take sweet extra. Thank you sir."

Tricia’s Stitches added:

"Make I help una complete the dance."

Rich Mindset Daily shared:

"Omo see energyyy… The first girl just dey make me laugh."

Shantel stressed:

"I know the man want to join but I just can’t prove it."

Winifred Adesewa Esq noted:

"Abeg jor, if na me be the lecturer I go join."

Blessing wealth wrote:

"He was tempted to join,but he maintained steeze. I can see it in his eyes."

Ameenertou shared:

"Naive me was waiting for him to join the dance oo."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos shared food with her students after they gave her gifts in class. The students were happy and surprised. She gave them rice, and they all ate together in the classroom.

Students thank lecturer after an easy exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lecturer posted on TikTok to show messages she got from her students after they finished her exam.

The students thanked her and said the questions were easy. They were happy and said the exam was not hard for them. Some of them also praised her and were very grateful to her.

Source: Legit.ng