Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for Nigeria and the world, covering 2026 and beyond

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church founder spoke on Saturday, December 20, 2025, during the unveiling of ‘2026 Prophecy and Beyond’

Legit.ng reports that in recent years, Ayodele has built a reputation for issuing annual predictions touching on politics, security and international relations

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the New Year, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has released his 2026 prophecies.

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele, in the presence of several media practitioners, released a 146-page prophecy document on Saturday, December 20, containing warnings for Nigerian leaders, Nigeria, the African continent, and global leaders.

New Year 2026: Ayodele unveils prophecies

The cleric noted that the compilation of the prophecies started months ago, allegedly through revelations from God.

In one of his projections, Ayodele asserted that President Tinubu "will relieve some of his ministers."

Among the prophecies, the following are key highlights:

America will fight quite a lot of African countries and will support in imposing the government. Nigeria and France's ties will cause Nigeria what Nigeria does not want. France will take over the sovereignty of Nigeria. Not all the Tinubu ministers who contest for the office of governor will win. Some will be extra-ordinarily disgraced and sent into political oblivion. There will be new electricity distribution companies. Some of the northern elders will be against President bola Tinubu. Tinubu needs to work on the South East and the North Central. North East and the core North. Most of the elder statesmen that Tinubu wants to trust will betray him. Some of the former Tinubu aides will work for the opposition. The opposition will launch a direct blackmailing (sic) propaganda against the Tinubu government. Some African countries will produce nuclear weapons and some Asian countries. The USA will remove some presidents in the world. Let us pray not to lose personalities in a plane crash. I foresee disunity and betrayal in Nigeria's security. Atiku Abubakar must get prepared because they want to blackmail him. The two leading political parties will rig as they will buy votes and steal votes. The EFCC will expose a lot of politicians. They will gang up against the chairman of the EFCC. Some banks' names and directors will change, even as the CBN governor will mourn. They will set northerners to be stoning All Progressives Congress (APC) vehicles and demolish their billboards. I foresee hate and hardship protests against the Tinubu government, and I foresee the protest of nemesis. Some honourable members of the House of Representatives, states assembly, governors, senators, ministers’ convoy will be attacked. Bullying, stoning and stealing will be rampant because of hardship and government policies. I foresee moles among the opposition. Oppositions are desperate because they want power but some of them are not ready to serve. The more Tinubu pacifies the Northerners, the more some people will be destroying his efforts among the Alpha and Omega aides. Tinubu should act fast if he wants to win by January ending. The northerners will conclude either to vote APC or ADC. Dubai: There will be natural disaster in Dubai. Let us pray for all the Vice-Chancellors. I foresee crisis; professors and students will be kidnapped. Ukrainian president will be disappointed. Election date will be changed to be behind schedule. There will be creation of state police. New states will be actualised. The Labour Party will fizzle out. Tinubu and Aliko Dangote will fight. Telecommunication tariff will change. 9mobile mast will be attacked or set on fire. MTN will have network problems. Their equipment will shut down. New telecommunication company services will be in operation. Glo will have troubles with the government, even as Glo cables will be stolen. Airtel will sack some of its workers. Kidnapping and terrorism will take a new dimension. Nigeria will lose a boxer and a footballer. Nigeria military will be ambushed in March, April, May and June and a high-ranking officer. The Tinubu tax reforms are good, but people will misunderstand them. Tinubu must not take traditional titles. It will ruin his chances, likewise he must warn his family as they must stop taking traditional titles. UBA, Zenith, and Fidelity banks must be careful because of CBN compliance. There will be political crisis in UK that will work against Prime Minister. There will be a military plane crash, plane landing crash in the world and emergency landing, a plane running off the runway in Nigeria. INEC officials will be attacked even as the INEC chairman needs to watch his health. Some senators will disagree with the senate president. The senate president should watch his health and be careful. There will be gas explosion and fire outbreaks. Let us be careful of explosive devices. There will be fire outbreak. Tinubu’s government should intervene into BUA oil refinery. This can bring petrol down to N550 before the end of the year 2026. A top government official will be indicted. NATO and EU will fight Russia. 10 African presidents must pray for their countries and themselves; Cameroon, Ivory Coast, South-Sudan, Benin Republic, Uganda, Gabon, South Africa, Mali, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau. The following state governors should pray for their movement, pray against attack and for safety: Niger, Bauchi, Yobe, Plateau, Katsina, Benue, Borno and Katsina. Tinubu will relieve some of his ministers. Tinubu should pray not to lose any of his aides. Some of the Nollywood artists' secrets will be exposed. Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Obi will fight dirty because of presidency slot. Russia, EU, US, NATO will have problems. Some fraudulent companies in the power sector will be exposed. The death of a prominent Nollywood star is imminent. Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan should pray for his health. The Olowo of Owo kingdom should watch his palace against fire outbreak. Not to lose any of his prominent chiefs in the palace. There will be ethnicity and religious crisis in Nigeria. I foresee Turji Bello, leader of the bandits, will be arrested or killed. Nigeria should pray for a former Vice President not to pass away. There will be jail break in Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu should watch his health. Let us pray so that online publishers, radio presenters, and television newscasters will not die. I foresee a prominent Pastor and a prominent Musician will pass away. Federal government will deal with governors who are playing with direct local government allocation from the federation account.

