President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, December 21, urged leaders of Eyo group to ensure that the festival is marked in peace when it is held on Saturday, December 27

Tinubu urged participants in the Eyo festival to keep off alcohol and violence to ensure that the festival is peaceful

Tinubu offered prayers for Lagos and Nigeria, while reaffirming his government’s resolve to defeat terrorism and banditry

Ikeja, Lagos State - In the interest of peace and public safety, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to exercise restraint during the upcoming Eyo Festival 2025, particularly in the consumption of alcohol.

As reported by The Punch, the President gave the advice on Sunday, December 21, while receiving Eyo festival participants at his residence in Lagos.

The Nigerian leader called on Eyo adherents to celebrate responsibly and avoid actions that could endanger lives or threaten public order, stressing that the festive season should be marked by unity, joy, and mutual respect.

PM News quoted Tinubu as saying:

“God will bless all of you. Stay in peace, rejoice in peace, dance in peace. No alcohol, no danger to anybody’s life. Everybody is a member of this great family."

A video of President Tinubu’s advice went viral on social media on Sunday, December 21.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's remarks

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to Tinubu’s statement across social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Olumide Adesina wrote:

"Breweries, Guinness, and other brewery firms won't find this funny, after all they pay taxes and are bounded by law."

Aliyu Isa Mohammed commented:

"This is sound advice that should come from a good leader. A responsible leader warns his people against actions that can harm their well-being and moral values. Christians should reflect on this as well. If the claim is that Christmas is the celebration of Jesus’ birth, then it should be marked with prayer and reflection, not with excessive drinking of alcohol, which Jesus himself clearly discouraged. True reverence should align with the teachings being honoured."

@iamAhmadOlolu wrote:

"President Tinubu’s advice is practical and responsible. Encouraging people to celebrate safely, avoid alcohol abuse, and ensure no harm comes to others promotes peaceful festivities and public safety. His reminder reflects the government’s commitment to protecting lives and fostering a culture of responsible celebration during the holiday season."

@confindence24 said:

"Best advice from Mr President."

