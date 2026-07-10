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2026 FIFA World Cup: Supercomputer Predicts Spain vs Belgium Quarter-Final Clash
Football

2026 FIFA World Cup: Supercomputer Predicts Spain vs Belgium Quarter-Final Clash

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Opta's supercomputer gave Spain a 58.3% chance of beating Belgium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final
  • The winner of the Spain vs Belgium clash will face France in the semi-finals after Les Bleus eliminated Morocco
  • Spain hold a commanding head-to-head record over Belgium, winning 12 of their 22 previous meetings

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Spain and Belgium are set to clash in the second quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what promises to be a compelling encounter between two of Europe's heavyweights.

Whoever advances from this tie will take on France in the semi-finals. Les Bleus booked their spot in the last four by eliminating Morocco in the first quarter-final, setting up a mouth-watering prospect for whichever side gets past this round.

Spain, Belgium, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lamine Yamal, Kevin de Bruyne.
Spain and Belgium set for thrilling World Cup quarter-final. Photo by FIFA.
Source: Getty Images

As noted by The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has predicted the match giving Spain a dominant 58.3% probability of progressing, with Belgium's chances of victory placed at just 19.1%. The remaining 22.6% accounts for the possibility of a draw, which would push the tie to extra time or penalties.

Read also

2026 FIFA World Cup: How much Morocco earned after quarter-final elimination by France

As noted by Sports Illustrated, history also favours La Roja going into this fixture. Across 22 previous meetings between the two nations, Spain have come out on top on 12 occasions, while Belgium have managed just five victories. The remaining five encounters ended level.

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Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of the quarter-final fixtures.

Spain is one of the favourites to win and will further boost their chances of winning if they beat Belgium to advance to the last four of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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FIFA World Cup
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