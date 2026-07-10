Opta's supercomputer gave Spain a 58.3% chance of beating Belgium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

The winner of the Spain vs Belgium clash will face France in the semi-finals after Les Bleus eliminated Morocco

Spain hold a commanding head-to-head record over Belgium, winning 12 of their 22 previous meetings

Spain and Belgium are set to clash in the second quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in what promises to be a compelling encounter between two of Europe's heavyweights.

Whoever advances from this tie will take on France in the semi-finals. Les Bleus booked their spot in the last four by eliminating Morocco in the first quarter-final, setting up a mouth-watering prospect for whichever side gets past this round.

Spain and Belgium set for thrilling World Cup quarter-final. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has predicted the match giving Spain a dominant 58.3% probability of progressing, with Belgium's chances of victory placed at just 19.1%. The remaining 22.6% accounts for the possibility of a draw, which would push the tie to extra time or penalties.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, history also favours La Roja going into this fixture. Across 22 previous meetings between the two nations, Spain have come out on top on 12 occasions, while Belgium have managed just five victories. The remaining five encounters ended level.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of the quarter-final fixtures.

Spain is one of the favourites to win and will further boost their chances of winning if they beat Belgium to advance to the last four of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng