Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the New Year, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has predicted at least eight major protests against the Bola Tinubu administration in 2026.

The cleric unveiled the forecasts on Saturday, December 20, at a church conference, which Legit.ng attended.

Primate Ayodele's 2026 prophecies

Responding to a question from Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned of "nemesis protests," cautioning that some members of the National Assembly and state houses of assembly should be wary of attacks on their convoys.

On security, the cleric said Nigeria would experience both peace and betrayal within its security architecture, urging prayers against plane crashes in Africa and globally. He also predicted emergency aircraft landings in Nigeria and a military plane crash somewhere in the world.

On the international scene, Primate Ayodele predicted tensions between Iran and the European Union (EU), and warned that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the EU would confront Russia.

Primate Ayodele's profile

The Ikere-Ekiti-born cleric has touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

In 1994, Primate Ayodele began his ministry in a one-room apartment in Ilasamaja area of Lagos State.

Presently, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has a growing congregation, with Ayodele expressing his mission to build a 9,000-capacity auditorium equipped with vocational training centres, health facilities, and recreational spaces.

According to his followers, Primate Ayodele’s messages often provide guidance on national and global events.

Beyond the pulpit, Primate Ayodele is a philanthropist who has supported widows, orphans, and vulnerable individuals through financial aid and other forms of assistance.

