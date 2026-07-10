Vinicius Junior issued a public apology to Brazil supporters after the Selecao were knocked out by Norway in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup

The Real Madrid forward described Brazil's early exit as a disappointment and took personal responsibility for the team's failure to advance

Brazil's elimination adds to a growing wave of scrutiny over the national team's performances at the tournament

Vinicius Junior has publicly apologised to Brazil fans following the national team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao suffered a humiliating 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16 at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 5.

The Real Madrid forward addressed supporters directly, acknowledging the result as a disappointment.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr apologises to the nation (Brazil) following their 2026 World Cup exit in the Round of 16 to Norway. Photo by: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

He expressed regret that the team could not meet the expectations of a nation that has long regarded the World Cup as its birthright.

Vinicius Jr promises to keep fighting

Brazil winger Vinicius has vowed to keep fighting for the nation in various football tournaments.

The former Santos player claimed he prepared well for the World Cup, but the results failed to reflect their performance. He said via ESPN:

“Almost four years later and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup.

"Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the round of sixteen is a feeling that's hard to explain.

"The feeling of frustration is absurd. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn't.

"I apologize and I'm going to fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.”

Brazil had entered the tournament as one of the pre-tournament favourites, and the defeat to the Scandinavian side drew immediate scrutiny of the squad's performances, per Opta.

Haaland set unique record vs Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that Norway striker Erling Haaland has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Jul 7.

Haaland scored a brace as the Samba Boys crashed out of the 23rd edition of the Mundial at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng