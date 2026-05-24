An old interview granted by the late actress Beverly Afaglo about a sickness that runs in her family has surfaced online after her unfortunate demise

She recalled how some of her family members lost their lives to the deadly disease and advised people about it

Her emotional outburst in the recording generated reactions among those who speculated that it might be the illness that led to her death

As the entertainment industry continues to mourn the demise of Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, who reportedly passed away in the hospital after a brief illness, an old interview granted by the actress has resurfaced online.

The news of her demise was recently announced, with her husband sharing an emotional tribute in honour of her memory.

Reactions trail Beverly Afaglo’s old interview about cancer running in her blood reemerges. Photo credit@bervelyafaglo

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced interview making the rounds on Instagram, the actress spoke about a deadly disease that runs in her family.

According to her, she was at high risk of cancer because some of her family members battled the illness and eventually lost their lives to it.

Beverly Afaglo shares more about disease

In the recording, she revealed that she lost both her father and sister to cancer and admitted she was also at risk of developing the disease.

When asked about the type of cancer her sister had, she explained that it affected several parts of her body, including the chest, spine, blood, and brain.

Beverly Afaglo continues to trend after her demise as her old interview surfaces. Photo credit@beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo also advised people to take every warning sign about cancer seriously and do everything possible to avoid the disease.

She stated that although the illness runs in her bloodline, she prayed never to suffer the same fate as her father and sister.

Reacting to the old interview, some fans speculated that cancer might have been responsible for the actress’s death after a picture of her on a hospital bed surfaced online. Others also recalled a period when she cut her hair and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Beverly Afaglo

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@onlyurss2 commented:

"Most of my patients are cancer patients, but I will still never get used to it. This breaks my heart so much !! I hope it wasn’t cancer."

@giftyboateng725 said:

"God, please have mercy on us, Jesus, rest well, sis."

@ zesty_fragrance wrote:

"May what we fear never come to us. Rest well, beauty. The one actress I love."

@paula_agrippa reacted:

"May what we fear never come to us. Life can be so painful and unpredictable sometimes. May God grant her eternal rest, comfort every grieving heart, and protect our loved ones and us from such sorrow. Hold your loved ones close and cherish every moment, because tomorrow is never promised."

@whats_up_gh wrote:

"The haircut? It all makes sense now. awww, Bev."

Strange fire guts Beverly Afaglo's house

Legit.ng had reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo had lost all her belongings to a fire outbreak in her home.

Beverly, who is married to music star Praye Honeho, claimed the fire went unattended for over four hours.

The actress and family lost everything, including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items.

Source: Legit.ng