The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has extended the registration deadline for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination into technical colleges across Nigeria

The registration period will now close on Sunday, May 31, 2026, while the examination has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 13, 2026

NABTEB explained that the extension was granted to give prospective candidates more time to complete their registration and prepare for the examination

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced an extension of the registration period for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination into technical colleges across Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Benin by the board’s Assistant Director, Media and Protocol, Mr Uchechukwu Olisah, the registration deadline has been moved to Sunday, May 31, 2026.

NABTEB extends registration deadline as candidates prepare for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination. Photo credit: NABTEB/x

Source: UGC

According to PUNCH, he explained that the approval was conveyed by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, through an internal memorandum signed by the Director of Examinations Administration, Ms Chigoziem Metu.

“With this extension, the registration for the National Common Entrance Examination will close on Sunday, May 31, while the examination earlier scheduled for Saturday, June 6, will now hold on Saturday, June 13,” Olisah said.

Examination date shifted to June 13

The board also confirmed that the examination date has been shifted from Saturday, June 6, 2026, to Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Olisah noted that the decision followed requests from prospective candidates who sought additional time to complete their registration processes.

Registrar encourages candidates

Dr Mohammed urged candidates to take advantage of the extension to finalise their registration before the new deadline. He also encouraged entrepreneurially inclined students and those seeking admission into technical colleges to register and participate in NABTEB examinations.

The National Common Entrance Examination is conducted for admission into technical colleges across Nigeria, providing opportunities for students to pursue vocational and technical education.

About NABTEB

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) is Nigeria’s examination body responsible for conducting assessments in business and technical education. Established to promote vocational and entrepreneurial skills, NABTEB provides certification for candidates seeking admission into technical colleges and other institutions.

Its mandate includes organising the National Common Entrance Examination, monitoring standards, and ensuring that students gain practical knowledge to meet industry needs.

By offering opportunities for technical and vocational training, NABTEB plays a vital role in preparing young Nigerians for careers in skilled trades, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven fields, thereby supporting national development and workforce readiness.

Technical college admission exam registration now closes on May 31, encouraging timely participation. Photo credit: NABTEB/x

Source: Twitter

How to check NABTEB results

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NABTEB results checker is the online tool candidates use to view their National Business and Technical Examinations Board scores. In 2026, the only official place to do this is the NABTEB eWorld portal at eworld.nabteb.gov.ng.

With a valid scratch card and a 12-digit PIN, results arrive in seconds. This guide walks through every method, portal, SMS, email, and mobile and fixes the common errors that stop candidates from seeing their grades.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) plays a significant role in assessing and certifying candidates who have completed technical and vocational education programs.

Source: Legit.ng