NUJENIX Corporation petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the alleged seizure, detention and vandalisation of its tanker, MT Thor

The US based firm accused charter operators and armed personnel of obstructing police investigations and frustrating court processes

The company claimed the vessel was moved to Delta State, stripped of key equipment and rendered unseaworthy

A United States-based shipping firm, NUJENIX corporation, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the alleged unlawful seizure, prolonged detention and vandalisation of its motor tanker, MT Thor, raising claims of intimidation and interference by armed personnel.

As reported by the Guardian, the company, acting through its lawyers, S.D. Omede and P.O. Onucheyo, alleged that a network of individuals and firms conspired to dispossess it of the vessel and allowed it to deteriorate beyond use.

Photo of the motor tanker MT Thor, owned by US based shipping firm NUJENIX Corporation, after it was reportedly taken by the Nigerian Army. Photo: MT Thor

Source: Original

NUJENIX said it filed the petition on behalf of its owner and chief executive officer, Mr Eial Golan Yachiel, an Israeli American citizen resident in the United States.

Disputed Charter and Payment Failure

According to the petition, MT Thor, which is registered in Florida, was handed over to Sub Sea 9 Ocean Services Ltd under a bareboat charter agreement dated January 1, 2021. The contract reportedly required the operator to pay $912,500 every six months.

The company alleged that the agreement was breached shortly after delivery.

“He failed to meet the payment obligation and paid only the sum of $25,000,” the petition stated.

NUJENIX further claimed that communication with the charterer later broke down, followed by threats directed at its principal.

“He threatened that our client would be kidnapped, killed or die mysteriously if he set foot in Nigeria,” the lawyers stated.

Photo of the motor tanker MT Thor, owned by US based shipping firm NUJENIX Corporation, before it was reportedly taken by the Nigerian Army. Photo: MT Thor

Source: UGC

Alleged Interference by Armed Personnel

Briefing journalists in Abuja, company counsel, Mr Peter Onucheyo, said what began as a contractual dispute escalated into a security concern. He alleged that police investigations were repeatedly obstructed by individuals supported by armed personnel.

“This matter has gone beyond a civil dispute,” Onucheyo said.

“It is no longer about business. It is about alleged threats, unlawful detention and the use of force.”

He claimed that when the police attempted to make arrests and secure the vessel, their efforts were blocked. “When the police went to carry out their lawful duties, they were reportedly stopped,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has been petitioned. Photo: NPF.

Source: Facebook

Vessel moved and stripped

The petition alleged that MT Thor was taken to Koko, near Warri in Delta State, where it was guarded for a period before being abandoned in a damaged condition. According to the company, the tanker was vandalised and stripped of key components, including navigational and bunker equipment.

“They allegedly hid the vessel there, and over time it was vandalised and stripped of vital components,” Onucheyo said, adding that the tanker is now “a shadow of what it used to be.”

NUJENIX claimed the vessel has been rendered unseaworthy and beyond repair. The company said it attached photographs showing the condition of MT Thor at the time of delivery in January 2021 and its current state.

The petition also alleged that during an attempt by marine police officers to tow the vessel to a secure facility, a gunboat allegedly manned by Nigerian Army personnel intervened and took control of the tanker.

NUJENIX urged the Inspector General of Police to intervene, citing alleged threats to life and the need to protect property. As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Army and the individuals named in the petition had not responded to the allegations.

African immigrants listed for US deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.

The figures, as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.

Source: Legit.ng