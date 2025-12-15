National Assembly Speaks on Dangote, NMDPRA Face-Off, Takes Action

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) has stepped in to address the renewed tension in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, following public concerns, allegations and counter-claims involving the leadership of Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The committee has summoned both parties to appear before it to present their grievances and allegations, while directing them to halt all media hostilities pending the outcome of its investigation, which it said would be concluded within days.

Chairmen of the joint committee, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Hon. Henry Okogie, disclosed this on Monday after an emergency meeting convened in response to what they described as “growing tension” capable of undermining the fragile stability recently achieved in the sector.

Speaking after the meeting, Ugochinyere said the committee was compelled to act swiftly to prevent further escalation, especially at a time when government and industry stakeholders are working to stabilise supply, pricing and regulation in the post-subsidy era.

“The key issue that necessitated this emergency meeting was the growing tension that has returned to the downstream sector as a result of concerns and allegations raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the NMDPRA,” he said.

He added that the development was coming at a time when the committee was keen on safeguarding the relative stability achieved in the sector.

Ugochinyere said the committee resolved to formally invite the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the leadership of the NMDPRA to appear before it and provide detailed explanations on the issues fueling the dispute, with a view to reaching concrete resolutions.

According to him, only a clear understanding of the underlying issues would enable the National Assembly to broker lasting solutions without fear or favour.

“We can only find sustainable solutions when we identify the critical issues leading to this tension. That is why the committee resolved to write to Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the NMDPRA leadership to meet with us and give insights into what is driving these allegations and counter-allegations,” he said.

In a move aimed at de-escalating the situation, the committee also appealed to both parties to suspend public exchanges and media comments while the legislative intervention is ongoing.

“We resolved to plead with the contending parties to cease fire, especially media comments, so that the situation does not escalate further,” Ugochinyere noted, adding that the committee had the capacity to resolve the matter once and for all.

He revealed that the committee had already received petitions bordering on critical industry issues, including the issuance of import licences and whether domestic refineries have the capacity to meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum demand.

“These are serious issues. Some relate to import licences, others to whether local refineries can produce enough to satisfy national demand. The committee’s investigation will address all of them,” he said.

Ugochinyere stressed that all outstanding matters would be thoroughly examined when key stakeholders in the refining and regulatory space appear before the committee.

“By the time Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the NMDPRA and other stakeholders meet with the committee, we will get the real gist of what is happening and come up with resolutions that provide sustainable solutions for the sector,” he assured.

Reiterating the committee’s appeal, the chairman urged all parties to suspend further accusations while the House works to resolve the dispute in the national interest.

“We are pleading with them to cease further attacks on each other, whether from the regulatory agency or the refining community, while the committee sorts out these issues,” he said.

Ugochinyere said the decisions announced reflected the unanimous outcome of the committee’s closed-door deliberations.

The intervention comes amid the recent face off between Dangote and NMDPRA.

