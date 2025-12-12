Africa Digital Media Awards

Tinubu Meets Kaduna, Benue, 1 Other Governor Behind Closed Doors in Abuja, Sources Share Reason
Politics

Tinubu Meets Kaduna, Benue, 1 Other Governor Behind Closed Doors in Abuja, Sources Share Reason

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with the governors of Kaduna, Benue, and Cross River states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
  • No official statement from the presidency as of the time of this report about the President’s meetings with the three governors
  • Tinubu-led Nigeria is facing multi-dimensional security challenges across its regions, which threaten the nation's stability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, December 12, held separate closed-door consultations with the governors of Benue, Cross River, and Kaduna states at the State House, Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, the governors: Benue's Hyacinth Alia, Uba Sani of Kaduna, and Bassey Otu of Cross River, arrived at the State House at different times before proceeding to meetings with President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu meets with governors from Kaduna, Benue, and another state behind closed doors in Abuja, with sources revealing the reason for the meeting.
President Bola Tinubu holds private discussions with governors from Kaduna, Benue, and Cross River states in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Tinubu holds closed-door governors' meetings

Nigerian Tribune also reported on the meeting.

Details of the engagements were not officially disclosed. However, sources familiar with the discussions said the talks focused on security concerns and other pressing governance issues affecting the three states. These included communal tensions, banditry, and mounting economic pressures.

President Bola Tinubu meets with governors to discuss security, governance challenges, communal tensions, banditry, and economic pressures in three Nigerian states.
President Bola Tinubu discusses security and governance issues with governors of three Nigerian states. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon
Source: Getty Images

Following the meetings, the governors declined to speak with newsmen.

They exchanged brief greetings with reporters but offered no comments as they departed the State House for their waiting vehicles.

Tinubu vows economic turnaround efforts

President Tinubu and his administration assert that they are working hard to turn Nigeria's fortune around through various economic and social reforms, though these efforts have been accompanied by significant economic and security challenges.

While admitting that Nigeria is facing challenges, the president said that his financial team, led by Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, and Yemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is working hard to turn around the economic fortune of the country.

Independent quoted Tinubu as saying at a past event:

“Nigeria has always been challenged but we will go through it. We are already seeing the blossoming of our plans. A lot of changes that will transform this economy and financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing.
"We are determined to take Nigeria through the tunnel – the tunnel of hope, stability and successful economic prosperity. We will work hard to give you the best economy and opportunities you can imagine."

Tinubu meets Jonathan

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa on the latter’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau.

The presidency shared a photograph showing the two leaders in a warm handshake.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuBenue StateKaduna StateCross River StateAso Rock Villa
