Tinubu Meets Kaduna, Benue, 1 Other Governor Behind Closed Doors in Abuja, Sources Share Reason
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with the governors of Kaduna, Benue, and Cross River states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
- No official statement from the presidency as of the time of this report about the President’s meetings with the three governors
- Tinubu-led Nigeria is facing multi-dimensional security challenges across its regions, which threaten the nation's stability
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, December 12, held separate closed-door consultations with the governors of Benue, Cross River, and Kaduna states at the State House, Abuja.
As reported by The Nation, the governors: Benue's Hyacinth Alia, Uba Sani of Kaduna, and Bassey Otu of Cross River, arrived at the State House at different times before proceeding to meetings with President Tinubu.
Tinubu holds closed-door governors' meetings
Nigerian Tribune also reported on the meeting.
Details of the engagements were not officially disclosed. However, sources familiar with the discussions said the talks focused on security concerns and other pressing governance issues affecting the three states. These included communal tensions, banditry, and mounting economic pressures.
Following the meetings, the governors declined to speak with newsmen.
They exchanged brief greetings with reporters but offered no comments as they departed the State House for their waiting vehicles.
Tinubu vows economic turnaround efforts
President Tinubu and his administration assert that they are working hard to turn Nigeria's fortune around through various economic and social reforms, though these efforts have been accompanied by significant economic and security challenges.
While admitting that Nigeria is facing challenges, the president said that his financial team, led by Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, and Yemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is working hard to turn around the economic fortune of the country.
Independent quoted Tinubu as saying at a past event:
“Nigeria has always been challenged but we will go through it. We are already seeing the blossoming of our plans. A lot of changes that will transform this economy and financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing.
"We are determined to take Nigeria through the tunnel – the tunnel of hope, stability and successful economic prosperity. We will work hard to give you the best economy and opportunities you can imagine."
Tinubu meets Jonathan
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa on the latter’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau.
The presidency shared a photograph showing the two leaders in a warm handshake.
