The minister, in a petition to the DSS, alleged that the cleric was demanding N150 million from him to actualise his governorship ambition in the 2027 election

Recall that Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the CBN, has declared his intention to contest for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo state

Bayo Adelabu, President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, has reportedly accused the leader and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, of blackmailing and plotting to extort him of N150 million.

The minister, who was the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election in Oyo, accused Primate Ayodele of demanding the N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to actualise his governorship dream in the state in the next general election.

Adelabu declares governorship intention

According to The Cable, Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has declared his intention to contest the Oyo state governorship election in the 2027 election.

But Bolaji Tunji, the special adviser to the minister on strategic communications and media relations, in a petition dated October 13, 2025, in a petition to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), on behalf of the minister, accused the cleric of making false prophecies.

Adelabu maintained that the intention was to malign his reputation after he had blocked all of Ayodele's efforts, who was allegedly demanding a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.

Nigerians react as minister accuses Ayodele

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the report by The Cable. Below are some of their comments:

Adebanji commented:

"This whole issue is embarrassing. When someone who calls himself a pastor can’t refrain from diving into political predictions and negotiations, situations like this are bound to happen. A spiritual leader should focus on genuine service to God, not becoming entangled in political transactions or alleged financial demands. Once you mix religion with political lobbying, controversy will always follow."

Tony Maduekwe wrote:

"Why DSS? Defamation is a civil case which should go to court. This issue of every big man in Nigeria turning the DSS into their go-to instrument for exercising power must stop."

Cesiumplutonium said:

"The man wants to change tactics from blanket targeting to direct targeting....I hope this minister is the 1st direct targeting & it failed cos plenty mugu fit don fall."

Occian Diaali tweeted:

"No serving government appointee should indicate partisan political ambition whilst still holding her/his current post. You may harbour the ambition, but not come out while still in post. Alas, Nigeria is the country where a serving CBN governor bought the presidential nomination form."

