Tinubu Meets Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock, Photo, Video Emerge
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa after the latter’s safe return from Guinea-Bissau
- According to a presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting was on Jonathan’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau
- Legit.ng had reported how Jonathan, along with other foreign observers, was trapped in Guinea-Bissau after a group of military officers claimed “total control” of the country
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa on Saturday evening, November 29, on the latter’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau.
The presidency shared a photograph showing the two leaders in a warm handshake.
Tinubu, Jonathan meet after Guinea-Bissau coup
Legit.ng recalls that Jonathan travelled to the West African nation on an election monitoring mission. There were concerns about his safety following a military takeover in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, November 29.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The 68-year-old returned to Nigeria on Thursday, November 27, after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau.
Speaking to journalists on Friday, November 28, Jonathan said he would not categorise the incident in the country as a conventional coup, alleging that the event was staged to derail the announcement of the election results. He stated that no military leader would allow the ousted president to communicate with the media while being held in custody.
Jonathan noted that President Umaro Embalo’s swift declaration that he had been “arrested,” despite freely speaking to international media on his phone, cast doubt on the plausibility of the claim.
The coup occurred a day before the Guinea-Bissau electoral commission was to announce the winner of the presidential election conducted last Sunday, November 23.
A group of military officers said they have seized control of Guinea-Bissau.
Gunshots were heard in the capital, Bissau.
The officers then appeared on state television, saying they had suspended the electoral process, as the West African nation awaited the outcome of the 2025 presidential election.
According to them, they were acting to thwart a plot by unnamed politicians who had "the support of a well-known drug baron" to destabilise the country, and announced the closure of its borders and imposed a night-time curfew.
The United Nations (UN) reacted, strongly condemning the coup and warning that the overthrow of elected authorities just days after national elections represents a grave violation of constitutional order and democratic principles.
Read more on Guinea-Bissau:
- “What happened in Guinea-Bissau wasn't a coup”: Goodluck Jonathan speaks in trending video
- Tinubu, West African leaders hold emergency meeting as military takes over Guinea-Bissau
- "Why I told Tinubu not to bother to lift me out of Guinea-Bissau": Goodluck Jonathan
Guinea-Bissau: 'Release results now'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Timi Frank, called for the announcement of Guinea-Bissau’s election results.
Frank condemned the coup as “a dangerous assault on democracy,” alleging that it was part of a coordinated political-military plot to halt a transition of power after indications suggested President Embalo lost.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.