President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa after the latter’s safe return from Guinea-Bissau

According to a presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting was on Jonathan’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau

Legit.ng had reported how Jonathan, along with other foreign observers, was trapped in Guinea-Bissau after a group of military officers claimed “total control” of the country

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa on Saturday evening, November 29, on the latter’s return to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau.

The presidency shared a photograph showing the two leaders in a warm handshake.

President Bola Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan meet at Aso Rock in a newly released photo. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Tinubu, Jonathan meet after Guinea-Bissau coup

Legit.ng recalls that Jonathan travelled to the West African nation on an election monitoring mission. There were concerns about his safety following a military takeover in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, November 29.

The 68-year-old returned to Nigeria on Thursday, November 27, after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, November 28, Jonathan said he would not categorise the incident in the country as a conventional coup, alleging that the event was staged to derail the announcement of the election results. He stated that no military leader would allow the ousted president to communicate with the media while being held in custody.

Goodluck Jonathan urges ECOWAS to ensure Guinea-Bissau announces election results. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Jonathan noted that President Umaro Embalo’s swift declaration that he had been “arrested,” despite freely speaking to international media on his phone, cast doubt on the plausibility of the claim.

The coup occurred a day before the Guinea-Bissau electoral commission was to announce the winner of the presidential election conducted last Sunday, November 23.

A group of military officers said they have seized control of Guinea-Bissau.

Gunshots were heard in the capital, Bissau.

The officers then appeared on state television, saying they had suspended the electoral process, as the West African nation awaited the outcome of the 2025 presidential election.

According to them, they were acting to thwart a plot by unnamed politicians who had "the support of a well-known drug baron" to destabilise the country, and announced the closure of its borders and imposed a night-time curfew.

The United Nations (UN) reacted, strongly condemning the coup and warning that the overthrow of elected authorities just days after national elections represents a grave violation of constitutional order and democratic principles.

Guinea-Bissau: 'Release results now'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Timi Frank, called for the announcement of Guinea-Bissau’s election results.

Frank condemned the coup as “a dangerous assault on democracy,” alleging that it was part of a coordinated political-military plot to halt a transition of power after indications suggested President Embalo lost.

