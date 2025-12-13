Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has described himself as the number one in the state, following his membership registration with the ruling APC

Governor Fubara made the comment at an event in Port Harcourt, saying that his membership form carries 001, reiterating his position as the number one person in the state

The governor's comment came after the lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who joined the APC the day before his defection, accused him of not abiding by the agreement

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has thrown a fresh jibe at the camp of his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following his defection and registration of his membership at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at an event in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, December 12, the governor said he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC to support President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambition in the 2027 election and that his registration in the ruling party showed that he is now number one in the state.

Fubara announces himself as Rivers' No. 1

His publicly announcing his position as number one in the state came a day after the state House of Assembly speaker, Martin Amaewhule, alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was lying to the public about his engagement with the lawmakers.

According to Amaewhule, Governor Fubara's comment could plunge the state into another political instability. Speaking in a viral video, the speaker claimed that the governor lied when he said he had not been able to meet with the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

The lawmakers' allegation came the day after Governor Fubara dismissed the claim that there was no fallout between him and the state and federal lawmakers in the state, adding that the report of the alleged rift was "pure lies" during a public address on Wednesday, December 10.

Wike and Fubara's political war

Recall that Fubara had used his first two years in office to fight a political battle with the lawmakers, who were loyal to his predecessor, Wike. Until the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu, which stopped his removal by the lawmakers.

At the same time, Fubara joined the party the day after the lawmakers announced their defection to the APC. Wike had described the defection of the lawmakers as unfortunate, owing to the fact that the PDP is having an internal crisis and has led the party into factions.

Speaking on his APC membership, Governor Fubara said his membership form carries 001, meaning that he is now number one in the state. His statement reads in part:

“Today, I'm also very happy. This morning, I'm not just a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but I'm number one. I have collected my card, and the form is 001.”

