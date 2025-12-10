The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers over his claim that he was abandoned during his political challenges. The party accused the governor of bending to the pressure despite the pressure he enjoyed from the PDP, civil society and Nigerians at large.

Reaction to the reason given by Fubara for joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP national publicity secretary, explained that the governor took the path to his current political party willingly.

The party explained that Governor Fubara cannot turn around and accuse the PDP, any other person or group of abandoning him or protecting him.

Ememobong explained that the Rivers governor should do all he can to praise the PDP, commend civil society organisations and appreciate all Nigerians who stood in his defence since the commencement of the crisis until he bowed to the pressure.

However, the reaction of the PDP to Governor Fubara's claim has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olajide Balogun advised the government:

"Lingering dishonesty has made your house virtually empty. Advice: Adopt forthrightness if you're afforded the opportunity for a renewal."

Ahmed Mustapha mocks the PDP:

"Before 2027, una no get any party members again, no elected officials self, na fake convention una do, so anyone in the party will face court cases."

Silver Sam tackled the PDP:

"Your party is useless and in shambles. You allowed Wike to destroy what was left of it. You are no longer a formidable opposition; you're weak and directionless."

Atinuke Femi travelled down the history lane:

"When @seyiamakinde and his goons were busy pulling down the party in build-up to the 2023 presidential election, did they think there won't be consequences? PDP is on its way to the cemetery; no reasonable politician will risk using it for political aspiration because it will amount to a sheer waste of time."

Legendzdntdie questioned the leading opposition party:

"Does your party have a thing to offer him if he stays back, or you’re pained that another party took away your cash yard for the next election, hypocrite?"

See the full statement of the PDP here:

