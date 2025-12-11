Fresh Tension in Rivers as Major Allegation Levelled Against Fubara
There was a new escalated crisis in Rivers on Thursday, December 11, when Martin Amaewhule, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was lying to the public about his engagement with the lawmakers.
According to Amaewhule, Governor Fubara's comment could plunge the state into another political instability. Speaking in a viral video, the speaker claimed that the governor lied when he said he had not been able to meet with the Rivers State House of Assembly members.
The Punch reported that the allegation came the day after Governor Fubara dismissed the claim that there was a fallout between him and the state and federal lawmakers in the state, adding that the report of the alleged rift was "pure lies" during a public address on Wednesday, December 10.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng