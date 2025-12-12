The Bayelsa state government has mourned the demise of the state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who died on Thursday, December 11

Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the state's commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, on Friday, December 12, mourned the deceased in a statement on Friday, December 12

The state government then announced a three-day mourning in honour of the deputy governor and expressed shock over the loss

In a statement signed by Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the state's commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, on Friday, December 12, the government described the death of the deputy governor as one that happened with “deep regret and profound shock”.

How the Bayelsa deputy governor died

The deputy governor was reportedly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, December 11, after suddenly collapsing in his office at the Government House. However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mourned him in a statement

The incident, which reportedly happened about 1:30 pm, caused panic among the staff at the Government House. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by the security aides and workers. He was attended to at the emergency unit before he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better medical attention.

However, the PDP, in a statement later in the day, confirmed that the former governor is dead when it mourned and described him as a trusted and faithful party member. The party stated that Ewhrudjakpor's death has left the whole PDP members, especially the faithful ones in Bayelsa, in great grief.

Bayelsans mourn the demise deputy governor

The statement, which was shared on social media, has started generating mourning from some people in the state. Below are some of their reactions:

Ogbor Ediri Jacob mourned:

"So painful, but we should know that our stay on earth is just for a short time, hence we should strive to affect lives positively, we can only be remembered by what we have done. RIP."

Pst Pamela Akpobomoere commented:

"Honestly, so sad and too true to believe. Yet I believe in the word of God that we thank God in all things and everything. Thank You Almighty God."

Ekade Tenbebe Desire prayed for the deceased:

"Master, please accept my heartfelt condolences, and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, in God we trust."

Owali Ebitech prayed:

"It's a great loss, a man blessed with great knowledge for governance."

Timiebi Sami-Ebiye sympathised:

"It is a huge loss to our state. May your soul rest in peace. Too sad."

See the full statement:

