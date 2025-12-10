A Nigerian man has reacted to the recent drama between the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and Governor Adeleke

In his viral post, he mentioned what he believes would happen shortly after the incident went viral

The drama between the duo sparked a heated debate online, with Nigerians taking turns to speak on the incident between the governor and the First Lady of Nigeria

A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on the recent drama between the country’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

He joined many netizens on the X app to give their hot takes after a clip from the event circulated online.

Man says Osun Government may deny any misunderstanding between Governor Adeleke and Remi Tinubu.

Man speaks on aftermath of Remi Tinubu, Governor Adeleke's drama

Identified by the handle @ugomsinachi on X, the man expressed concern about how the matter might unfold.

He predicted that officials in Osun State might later attempt to dismiss the situation by insisting that no disagreement took place between the governor and the First Lady.

He also hinted that such a move could be aimed at preserving political interests ahead of future elections.

In his words:

"The real heartbreak will come when Osun State Government will come out to deny that any form of misunderstanding happened between Governor Adeleke and first Lady, Remi Tinubu. They will extol the "virtues" of the first Lady. You will see it play out. Second term election na your mate? Remember you saw it here First."

Man reacts to the viral clash between Governor Adeleke and First Lady Remi Tinubu.

The drama between the two public figures happened during the tenth coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, held in Ile-Ife.

The First Lady was also being conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye-Asiwaju of Ile Oodua at the same event.

As part of the programme, Governor Adeleke took to the podium to deliver his remarks.

Before speaking, he entertained the crowd with a short dance and began to sing in his usual style at public gatherings.

It was during this moment that Mrs Tinubu approached the governor and asked him to round off quickly.

Despite her intervention, Adeleke continued singing, causing her to return to him with another request for him to bring the musical display to an end or risk getting his microphone turned off.

Reactions as man predicts future action of 'Osun Government'

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Edu La said:

"Where are the current Government praise singers? Height of embarrassment."

Toochukwu said:

"Them go defend tire."

Doo Solomon reacted:

"Person wey go soon join APC, and start shouting na our mama be this ooo."

Ikenga Anam reacted:

"You don see them finish."

Sr Billi said:

"I will be here."

Ola Riches said:

"This is disrespectful, a wife of a President walking up to a sitting governor on stage to give instructions in this manner is wrong. Those that were around during the saga between Rotimi Amarchi and Patience Jonathan would remember incident like this one at Okrika. We just got a replay in Osun State."

Hollumuyiwa said:

"Wow that’s disrespectful. I don’t think we’ve seen any First Lady behave so disrespectful towards a sitting governor in this manner before. This is a national disgrace."

