The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, today honoured the officers of the Commissioner of Police Special Squad 1 who successfully neutralised nine notorious kidnappers at Ladipo on 4 July 2024.

The recognition took place during the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Source: Getty Images

Weapons and vehicles recovered

During the operation, police recovered five AK-47 rifles and two SUV jeeps used by the gang. The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that the kidnappers were active around the Ajao, Okota, Isolo, and Ladipo axis of the state.

A police source said:

“The kidnappers engaged in gunfire with our team, and seven out of the nine armed suspects were neutralised in the operation.”

Event organised by LSSTF

The ceremony was organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and led by its Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the officers for their courage and dedication, describing their actions as a major boost to public safety and security in Lagos State.

He said:

“These officers displayed exceptional bravery in the face of danger. Their professionalism ensures that our citizens can feel safe in their communities.”

The Lagos State Police Command has promised to release further details on the operation, including the identities of the neutralised kidnappers and the ongoing investigation into their network.

Source: Legit.ng