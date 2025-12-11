A lady has taken to the social media platform TikTok to show the state of her late brother's room a year after he passed away

The lady's video began with her unlocking her deceased brother's room and then giving netizens a tour of the room

Her video triggered emotional reactions on the net, with many opening up about the rooms of their dead loved ones

More details shortly...

A lady enters her late brother's room and made a video. Photo Credit: @ndulo_nay.29

Source: TikTok

A lady shares a video of her late brother's room after his demise. Photo Credit: @ndulo_nay.29

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed video of room

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's late brother's room below:

Lebo Bambo said:

"My sister died on 20th January this year,I slept on her bed a month after her burial,I feel close to her when sleeping on her bed."

Carolyn mlea said:

"My mum passed away 2007 but l cant sleep in the same bedroom where she used to sleep."

0505rp said:

"I buried my baby yrs back, I packed all her clothes kept them without opening the bag for 7 full yrs."

princessboshielo2 said:

"Recently moved to my late brothers room he left us 2015 I only had the courage to do so this year."

Sabata said:

"My mom died 2013 September my granny kept her underwears I started wearing them 2017 since I've grown up they were still new."

busisiwegam0 said:

"Since my father passed away on their bedroom my mom left everything and moved down stairs, it was never the same."

Nomonde Mahube said:

"I thought we keep their rooms open, let light & fresh air come in & open windows. Anyway cultures are not the same. This is a big step towards healing. He had good taste. May his soul rest in peace."

MaSontshikazi🌸 said:

"Moved to my brother’s room after a year of his passing, skeptics on his bed guess what i accepted that he’s no more and got better emotionally."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had posted a video of the confusing items she found in her late grandfather's secret room.

Lady enters late brother's room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the things she saw in her late brother's room as she entered it one year after his demise.

She noted that everything in her late brother's room were still the way he left them before he died. She observed his messy bathroom, which he intended to clean when he returned home. She said he had stepped out to get breakfast, but never made it back as he was killed.

The lady panned her camera to show the deceased's bed, suitcase he never got to unpack and his gym bag. Reactions trailed the lady's video.

Source: Legit.ng