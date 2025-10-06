The main opposition political party in Oyo state, the All Progressives Congress, has described as false hope the PDP’s aspirations to take over the presidency and rule Oyo state beyond 2027

The opposition party also asked Governor Seyi Makinde to stop fantasising by thinking he has what it takes to become Nigeria's president in 2027

Oyo APC's publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, stated this in response to Makinde's claim that PDP would reclaim the presidency and govern the state beyond 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo has taken a swipe at the state governor, Seyi Makinde, over his remark that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the presidency and rule the state beyond 2027.

The publicity secretary of the APC in Oyo, Mr Olawale Sadare, spoke to Legit.ng correspondent in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Makinde charges party to back him for presidency

Addressing PDP's members at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan, venue of the party's congress recently, Makinde urged them to work very hard to ensure victory for the party in all elections from local to federal.

"This exercise is to ensure that the PDP continues to remain in power in Oyo State beyond 2027.

"So, the executives that will emerge from this exercise; your mandate is clear — deliver PDP from the Presidential to the Councillorship position in 2027", Governor Makinde declared.

During the congress, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro was re-elected as the Oyo state chairman of the PDP, while Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke was elected the deputy state chairman. Oyelami Oyeyemi was also elected as the state secretary.

APC laughs off Makinde's 'false hope'

Reacting to the aspirations of Governor Makinde and his party, Sadare noted that the governor's claim that the PDP in Oyo will rule beyond 2027 is a false hope.

Sadare said that if the governor is truthful to himself, he will know that it is the turn of the APC to govern Oyo state come 2027.

“It was a political statement, anyway. It is a false hope. He is not truthful to himself. He is done with his luck as far as the political leadership is concerned. Obviously, he can’t run for third term and he is not fit to run for the president of Nigeria, at least, for now.

“Tinubu is here, and everybody loves him to continue. He is no match for Tinubu.

“The Governor is aware that it is the turn of the APC in 2027 in Oyo state. There is no two ways about it. It’s a fact that cannot be denied, so at the appropriate time, you will hear from us.

“We are working behind the scenes, I can assure you that everything is going to be alright, we have the human resources, we have the structure and everything that will work in our Favour, so when it is time, you will see.”

Makinde underperforming as Oyo governor - APC

The APC spokesperson argued that the governor has lost the grip of the state on account of what he described as low performance and not being sincere. This, APC claimed, has made the governor’s influence wane in Oyo state.

“The Governor has lost the grip of Oyo State on account of his low performance and insincerity.

“In the last six years, you cannot point to any giant stride he has achieved in relation to the funds available to him.

“The Governor swims in the pool of allocations, IGR. Yet, he cannot pinpoint any enduring legacy he wants to leave behind”

“The Airport project is a misplaced priority”

Rather than commending Makinde for the upgrade of Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan to international status, the APC Publicity Secretary described the project as a misplaced priority.

It doesn’t matter how much he spent on the airport; it remains the property of the Federal Government, it is not owned by the State Government.”

“There are key aspects of the economy begging for his attention, but he has turned a blind eye to them”

Mr Sadare said his recent visit to the airport showed him that the amount expended so far on the airport cannot be justified because major parts of the airport, including the conveniences, are still the way they were.

The Governor cannot replicate what his predecessors did

All Progressives Congress spokesperson noted that Governor Makinde could have tried if he had made efforts to follow the footsteps of those who governed before him, instead of making political statements about ambitions

“He cannot replicate the wonders of his predecessors. Awolowo was here in that same Agodi Government House, Bola Ige was there, Lam Adesina, and Ladoja were there. Even his immediate predecessor, Ajimobi, was there. They all made enduring legacies. The First Technical University is a landmark achievement.

“The It was just a day before yesterday that the Oyo State House of Assembly were begging Governor Seyi Makinde to be giving them subvention monthly.”

“The governor has not added a block to the facilities at the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, but they have increased the school fees on three occasions.

“The doctors at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital were on strike for a month.”

