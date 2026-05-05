Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared new updates on the killing of Delta State singer, Oghenemine Million Ogidi

Gwamnishu opened up on the recent steps taken by Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun Disu

The socialite also revealed that an autopsy has been carried out on the late Oghenemine, triggering reactions online,

Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared more information about the killing of Delta state singer Oghenemine Million Ogidi.

Ogidi had been trending over the circumstances surrounding his death at the hands of a police officer, Usman Nuhu, in Delta state. Gwamnishu shared the video of the brutal killing, which attracted the attention of many celebrities who reacted to the incident.

Harrison Gwamnishu breaks silence on autopsy findings in Oghenemine’s case. Credit: @harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

A victim of Nuhu also spoke about her experience in his hands in 2025.

In a recent video online, Gwamnishu revealed that Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun Disu, has ordered the transfer of more than 1,300 police officers out of Delta State. He confirmed that an autopsy on the late Oghenemine was conducted and that ASP Usman Nuhu and his team are already in custody.

Addressing questions about the officers paraded earlier by the police, Gwamnishu clarified:

“People are asking me if those officers paraded days ago were among those involved when the incident happened, I said no, it’s only ASP Usman Nuhu and those two civilians. Currently, they are still hiding, however, the Nigeria Police knows the reason why they arrested them.”

Sharing his video onlin, Harrison wrote:

"1. Autopsy has been conducted, waiting for the report. 2. Two civilians that joined ASP Usman yet to be apprehended. They are still hiding. 3. Expect ASP Usman to be charged to court for murder. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DID ON THIS CASE. YOUR VOICE WAS HEARD. "

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to the update from Harrison Gwamnishu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pheyi_sholaa said:

"Truly,we need something like IA(internal affairs) in Nigerian police just like they do in USA. These people should be carefully selected from all works of life to checkmate our police and bring them to book when they go out of line."

queendalyn_o said:

"I want to thank you Harrison, thank you for your service and support. ❤️."

damoranobaba said:

"I love the fact that you are not distracted! From this case .. thank you so very much for getting us updated."

mroroskoofficial said:

"Weldon my big boss... I comment before i watch because I know what ever you'll say must make sense... you are blessed Harrison ❤️🔥🙌."

praizlee21 said:

"As much as i criticized the wrong doings... Make I still take this time appreciate the right things you've done. Thank you and God bless you!"

Harrison Gwamnishu calls on the IGP over the killing in Delta state, shares fresh update. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Jegede reacts to Delta killing

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede reacted to the brutal killing that took place in Delta state, raising questions about the police force.

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online. Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police.

Source: Legit.ng