The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) wants the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to be deregistered as a political party

The group of former federal lawmakers has filed a suit, asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to deregister the ADC coalition

The group’s National Coordinator, Raphael Igbokwe, shared details about the suit and the reason for seeking the deregistration of the ADC as a political party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political party in the country.

A group of former federal lawmakers, under the banner of the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), alleged that the ADC has failed to meet constitutional standards.

Ex-lawmakers call for deregistration of ADC over poor electoral performance. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The former lawmakers said the ADC lacks the statutory requirements to retain its status as a political party.

AS reported by Premium Times, the group’s National Coordinator, Raphael Igbokwe, made this known in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025.

The NFFL argued that the ADC did not secure 25 per cent of votes in any state during the last presidential election.

The group said ADC failed to win any seat in the August bye-elections in different parts of the country.

Igbokwe said ADC’s performance falls below the minimum legal threshold.

The former lawmakers, therefore, requested that the court declare the ADC’s failure to meet the requirements of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and that INEC deregister it.

The former lawmakers' request is anchored on the powers granted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Under Section 225A (a), (b), and (c), INEC may deregister a party if it breaches registration requirements or fails to attain the minimum prescribed electoral performance, such as failing to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in one state in a presidential election or failing to win any ward, state or national legislative seat, or councillorship position.

Ex-lawmakers explain why ADC should be deregistered as a political party. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

ADC reportedly set to harvest 21 senators, others

Recall that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to harvest federal lawmakers from the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election.

Multiple sources said the ADC will receive no fewer than 21 Senators and 86 members of the House of Representatives.

The details of what the ADC National chairman, Senator David Mark, promised the federal lawmakers when they decamped have emerged.

Peter Obi explains why ADC coalition is shaky

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi sent a crucial message to the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) explained the reason the ADC coalition is still shaky and unsure at the moment.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi are working together to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng