A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kelly Agba, has mentioned what will infleunece the choice of the aprty's presidnetial candidate in the 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that former vice presidnet, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidnetial candidate, Peter Obi and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have all showed interest to contest in 2027

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend, an ADC chieftain, Kelly Agaba, said the APC presidnetial is open for all Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kelly Agba said the the national chairman, Senator David Mark, being from the north will not the party's choice for 2027 presidential candidate.

Agaba said the assumption that if the chirman is from the north, the presidential candidate will be from the south is not the case with the ADC.

Kelly Agaba says ADC ticket will not be given on a platter of gold. Photo credit:@atiku

Source: Twitter

He said the ADC is moving beyond regional considerations ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

“We're moving beyond regional considerations. The North/South dichotomy won't plague our chances in 2027. Every Nigerian deserves a chance to participate, and we'll ensure that happens.”

Speaking on how the party plan to manage diverse interests and presidential amabitions within its ranks, he said:

“Managing diverse interests isn't a challenge for our party's National Executive Committee (NEC). With our national chairman, Senator David Mark, at the helm, we're committed to a free, fair, and people-centric primary election. We'll prioritize merit, competence, and national interest over regional considerations.”

Agaba said the argument for zoning presidential ticket is outdated, staing that the ADC ticket is open for every qualified Nigerian.

“We believe zoning is an outdated concept. The ticket is open to every Nigerian who can vote and be voted for. Our primary election will be contested, and all contenders must wear the toga of sportsmanship. It's time for politicians to sacrifice ego, greed, and desperation for the party to move Nigeria forward.”

The ADC chieftain dismissed the perception that the party is shaky.

He insited that the ADC has solid foundation and focused on building a strong, functional structure.

“Our party foundation is solid. Party tickets are contended for; they're not given on a platter of gold. Anyone who fears contest and wants a widow's might isn't prepared to govern our complex economy. We're focused on building a strong, functional party structure.”

Kellly Agaba says ADC will prioritize merit, competence, and national interest ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

“Why ADC coalition is shaky” Peter Obi explains

Recall that Peter Obi sent a crucial message to the ADC leaders ahead of the 2027 election.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) explained the reason the ADC coalition is still shaky and unsure at the moment.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi are working together to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku reportedly begins search for running mate

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s bloc in the African Democratic Party started making moves to secure a southern running mate for the 2027 election .

The bloc considered Obi and looked at former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as an alternative.

Political allies have called for swift decisions, warning that delays could weaken the opposition's efforts to thwart President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Source: Legit.ng