The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to harvest federal lawmakers from the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general election

Multiple sources said the ADC will receive no fewer than 21 Senators and 86 members of the House of Representatives

The details of what the ADC National chairman, Senator David Mark, promised the federal lawmakers when they decamped have emerged

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is reportedly set to receive over one hundred members of the 10th National Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections.

The alleged defection to the ADC will majorly affect the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with about 70%.

According to insider sources, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) will share the remaining balance of 30%.

The APC currently has the majority of Members in both upper and lower legislative chambers, with alleged arrangements for more to join the broom party underway.

One of the sources said that about 21 Senators and 86 House of Representatives Members have indicated interest in joining the ADC in the coming weeks.

The source said this was disclosed at the meeting held at the instance of the national chairman, Senator David Mark, in Abuja.

He further stated that meetings would be held this weekend to garner more harvests.

"In Benue state alone, about 8 Members of the National Assembly are considering leaving the APC for ADC. Six Members from Kano state have so far been recorded, with more to come. Borno has a Senator standing by the corner with 4 Representatives recorded. From the Southeast, the interest is not that strong for now, with only 2 Senators and about 8 members in total, but more will join in the coming days.”

Another insider source said two out of the three Senators and six out of the eleven House of Representatives Members, all of the APC, would soon make their stand known.

The source said, adding that many young and first-time lawmakers who are not sure of their returning tickets have now discovered ADC as a "soft landing spot in 2027".

A source from Lagos state said that two House of Representatives Members are already in the kitty for the ADC.

He said Senator David Mark's ADC has been giving assurances of automatic tickets and smooth primaries for all serving Members.

The source said it would only take a few months for the party to sweep half of the National Assembly.

