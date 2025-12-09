Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies, Speaks on Possibility of Sacking Tinubu in 2027 Election
- Outspoken Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is 'ready and desperate' for a second term in office
- General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly
- Incumbent president, Tinubu, is expected to make his intentions known to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC)
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Lagos, has said the opposition 'will use two major strategies to defeat' President Bola Tinubu.
In a fresh prophecy shared on his church's official Facebook page on Tuesday, December 9, Primate Ayodele asserted that the 2027 election "is inside the house.”
Primate Ayodele unveils prophecies
He said:
"The opposition can use only two things to defeat Tinubu. But they cannot think. Don't think that anybody will come out and do the election for you. The election is in-house. It is within the power, except you kill that power. So, don't think that one America will come and give order. Tinubu has think ahead of you; 7 years thinking is on the head of Tinubu (sic). You are just thinking about 2026. Tinubu has thought about 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032."
The video can be watched below:
IESC's full post reads:
Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele Fresh New Prophecy Release
Highlights:
Primate Ayodele warns that Tinubu is desperate for a second term and will do anything to secure it.
Ayodele reveals that Benin Republic may begin monitoring calls and WhatsApp, and Talon’s move will open the way for another couple to emerge.
Primate Ayodele warns that Fubara’s second term has already been spiritually negotiated.
Ayodele reveals that Ndudi Godwin Elumelu will lose if he contests except he seeks God’s mercy.
Primate Ayodele warns that witches from Tony Elumelu’s village are plotting against him using his compound.
Ayodele reveals that Liberia under President Boakai will face crises next year.
Primate Ayodele warns Nigeria will not smile with tax next year and protests will rise.
Ayodele reveals that printing new notes will cause calamity.
Primate Ayodele warns that opposition will use two major strategies to defeat Tinubu and “the election is inside the house.
Read more Primate Ayodele prophecies:
- Insecurity: Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu who to immediately arrest
- Primate Ayodele cries out over terrorism, flags Ogun, 9 others as terror-prone, full list emerges
- Primate Ayodele’s prophecy about Ned Nwoko emerges amid rift with Regina Daniels
Ayodele releases prophecy on Obidients
Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Ayodele said former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.
The cleric explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.
The preacher predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.