Outspoken Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is 'ready and desperate' for a second term in office

General elections will be held in Nigeria in 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly

Incumbent president, Tinubu, is expected to make his intentions known to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Lagos, has said the opposition 'will use two major strategies to defeat' President Bola Tinubu.

In a fresh prophecy shared on his church's official Facebook page on Tuesday, December 9, Primate Ayodele asserted that the 2027 election "is inside the house.”

Primate Ayodele unveils prophecies

He said:

"The opposition can use only two things to defeat Tinubu. But they cannot think. Don't think that anybody will come out and do the election for you. The election is in-house. It is within the power, except you kill that power. So, don't think that one America will come and give order. Tinubu has think ahead of you; 7 years thinking is on the head of Tinubu (sic). You are just thinking about 2026. Tinubu has thought about 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032."

The video can be watched below:

IESC's full post reads:

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele Fresh New Prophecy Release

Highlights:

Primate Ayodele warns that Tinubu is desperate for a second term and will do anything to secure it.

Ayodele reveals that Benin Republic may begin monitoring calls and WhatsApp, and Talon’s move will open the way for another couple to emerge.

Primate Ayodele warns that Fubara’s second term has already been spiritually negotiated.

Ayodele reveals that Ndudi Godwin Elumelu will lose if he contests except he seeks God’s mercy.

Primate Ayodele warns that witches from Tony Elumelu’s village are plotting against him using his compound.

Ayodele reveals that Liberia under President Boakai will face crises next year.

Primate Ayodele warns Nigeria will not smile with tax next year and protests will rise.

Ayodele reveals that printing new notes will cause calamity.

Primate Ayodele warns that opposition will use two major strategies to defeat Tinubu and “the election is inside the house.

