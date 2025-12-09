Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate requesting consent for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Benin Republic for a peace mission.

President Tinubu explained that the move is in response to the ongoing attempted coup in Benin.

Godwin Akpabio, the Senate President, made this known while reading Tinubu’s letter during plenary on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

As reported by NTA News, Tinubu explained that the deployment is to provide support in the Benin Republic as requested by President Patrice Talon, following the recent failed coup attempt.

"The deployment is in line with the protocol of the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"It is also in tandem with section 30 sub 5 of Nigeria's constitution in consultation with the Nigerian Defence Council."

Senator Akapbio has referred Tinubu's request to the committee of the whole for immediate consideration.

