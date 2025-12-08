Many Nigerians on social media are reacting to the attempted military takeover in Benin Republic, where coupists attempted to seize power

The coup was thwarted and according to information shared by President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria helped to make sure the coup didn't happen

However, opinions are divided on social media bout the attempted coup as many Nigerians are against another coup in West Africa

The failed military takeover in the Benin Republic is attracting a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The barrage of reactions as Nigeria played a role to thwart the attempted putsch, which would have seen a strategic neighbour fall into the hands of the military.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed that Nigeria played a role to stabilize democracy in the neighbouring Benin.

He said on X:

"Earlier today, on my orders, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government. Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS @ecowas_cedeao Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin."

Meanwhile, Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the topic. Here is what Nigerians are saying:

1. Nigeria can't allow a coup in Benin

There are a lot of Nigerians who support that a coup should not be allowed to happen in Benin Republic.

According to this group, Benin is such a strategic neighbour to Nigeria that a military take-over in the country might signal something bad for Nigeria.

One person who holds that view is an X user known as ennyola0015. She said:

"Benin is too critical for Nigeria to gamble with. If your neighbour collapses, the chaos doesn’t stay at their doorstep. It comes straight through yours. A rogue military takeover in Benin would mean: Smuggling booming overnight Borders wide open. Terrorists finding new hiding spots. Refugees flooding in. Criminal networks gaining fresh territory. And remember: coups are contagious. One successful putsch inspires the next. Tinubu stepping into Benin, Nigeria wasn’t just saving a neighbour was sending a loud message to its own soldiers: “Don’t even think about it.”

2. Instability in Benin will affect Nigeria

Another group of though applauded the swift intervention of Nigeria to restore democratic order in Benin.

According to this group, an unstable Benin will also affect Nigeria in multi-dimensional propotions.

Activist, Segun Awosanya said:

"Military intervention abroad is another term for exploitation and opportunistic or strategic positioning for reconstruction. For Nigeria, from our ECOMOG days, it’s more enlightened self-interest, not exploitation. It may be as simple as a display of force and might, or reinforcing boundaries to protect our sovereignty and porous borders, knowing fully well that if Benin becomes unstable, we become more vulnerable to already widening asymmetric warfare."

3. Some coupists are more dangerous

Meanwhile, a man has said many coup leaders are often dictators and more dangerous than the leaders they overthrow.

He insisted that no one should bash the Nigerian Air Force for carrying out support operations in Benin Republic.

"Some of these coup plotters have their own personal grievances."

