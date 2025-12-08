A lady said Nigeria's move to help restore constitutional order in Benin Republic was the right thing to do after reports of a coup emerged

According to the lady, Benin Republic is a very strategic neighbour to Nigeria and could not be allowed to fall into the hands of the military

She aligned herself with those who insist that a distablised Benin would negatively affect Nigeria due to their strategic border

A Nigerian lady has shared her take on the foiled coup d'etat that took place in Benin Republic.

The coup, led by Colonel Pascal Tigri, was foiled after the coupists failed to take custody of President Patrice Talon and the subsequent intervention of the Nigerian military.

The lady said the stability of Benin Republic is important to Nigeria. Photo credit: X/ennyola0015, ECOWAS and Brant.

In her reaction to the coup attempt, a lady, identified as @ennyola0015 said Nigeria did the right thing to have helped to stop the toppling of democracy.

She noted that Benin is a strategic neighbour to Nigeria and must not be allowed to fall into the hands of an unfriendly ruler.

According to her, a disintegrated Benin would pose a huge risk to Nigeria in terms of humanitarian crisis.

Her words:

"Benin is too critical for Nigeria to gamble with. If your neighbour collapses, the chaos doesn’t stay at their doorstep. It comes straight through yours. A rogue military takeover in Benin would mean: Smuggling booming overnight Borders wide open. Terrorists finding new hiding spots. Refugees flooding in. Criminal networks gaining fresh territory. And remember: coups are contagious. One successful putsch inspires the next. Tinubu stepping into Benin, Nigeria wasn’t just saving a neighbour was sending a loud message to its own soldiers: “Don’t even think about it.”

The Nigerian military helped Benin thwart the coup. Photo credit: Premium Times.

See her post below:

Reactions to attempted coup in Benin Republic

@Dannymasterp

"That military intervention from our Nigeria military is very necessary and prompt as it was call for help from the Benin Republican Government to support them restore peace and stablize democracy in their country and thanks to God for successful restoration of democracy in the country."

@tbello007 said:

"Our regional bodies, ECOWAS & AU, are weak. Unfortunately, the last time ECOWAS had any bite was during the IBB , Abacha & OBJ regimes. Now coup are just springing up like in the 70s & 80s. Regional stability is key & essential to growth. Regional security is at risk here."

@jacob_iber said:

"Absolutely! It's a thought I wouldn't want to entertain that Benin is working in tandem with other nations -AES, to antagonise Nig. A nation that is ready to sacrifice its people for the stability of the sub-region. I can bet on anything, there's no boundary btw Nig & Niger Rep."

