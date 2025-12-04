The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has been sworn in as the new Minister of Defence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in General Musa on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the State House, Abuja, to replace Abubakar Badaru

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate General Musa's appointment, expressing their confidence and belief in his skills and abilities

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in a former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.) as the new Minister of Defence.

Musa arrived at the forecourt of the Villa at about 3:47 p.m. and was ushered into President Tinubu’s office.

Tinubu swears in ex-CDS Musa as defence minister on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Senate confirmed General Musa as Minister of Defence after a five-hour screening session.

President Tinubu nominated Musa to replace Mohammed Badaru who resigned on health grounds on Monday, December 1, 2025.

He took the oath of office on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the State House, Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, made this known in a post shared via his X handle @aonanuga1956

Nigerians react as Tinubu swears in ex-CDS Musa

@fannyraf

Great to see Christopher Musa sworn in as Defense Minister. With his military background and frontline experience, this might be the reset Nigeria needs for security. Hope he delivers! Safety for citizens should be the priority from day one!!

@AdetunjiAdewolu

A new chapter for our nation’s security. Wishing General Musa strength and clarity as he takes on this critical role. #OmoOlofaIna.

@Otunba_Bini

The expectation by Nigerians from Gen. Christopher Musa, is high. I pray he delivers. Congratulations.

@reuben_kinya

Congratulations to you General. You rightly noted it yesterday, expectations are high. End terrorism, rid the military of saboteurs, let patriotism replace ethnicity and religion in the military, embrace technology and do not interfere in the electoral process. God bless you Sir.

@Mimi_yakigar

I took my time to watch the entire 4-hour session, and I can confidently say everything was laid out in black and white. For the first time in a long while, the government is drawing a clear line between banditry and terrorism, and officially classifying kidnappers as terrorists with capital punishment. With this clarity, I am genuinely confident that Nigeria can finally win this fight.

@nigerianoise

When God destined something for you... it speedily comes at you There would be many people who have been lobbying for positions since the inception of the administration... and still waiting... Grace

