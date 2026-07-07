The Nigerian Army has released footage of military skydivers leaping from a C-130 aircraft during NADCEL 2026 activities

The aerial display drew varied reactions as some Nigerians questioned its significance amid ongoing security concerns.

The video also caused debate over military preparedness, with supporters and critics offering contrasting views on the exercise

The Nigerian Army has shared a video showing its military skydivers jumping from a moving C-130 aircraft at 12,000 feet above sea level as part of activities for the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The 43-second clip was posted on the Army's official X account, @HQNigerianArmy, on Monday, July 6.

Skydivers leap from military aircraft

The video, sighted by Legit.ng, captures members of the Nigerian Army's skydiving team exiting the C-130 transport aircraft one after another before deploying their parachutes high above the ground.

Nigerian Army shares video of soldiers jumping from a moving C-130 aircraft during NADCEL 2026. Photo: HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As they descend, the parachutes open in the sky, with the personnel maintaining formation before landing.

In the post accompanying the video, the Nigerian Army identified the event as one of the activities marking NADCEL 2026.

The Army wrote:

"Nigerian Army Sky Divers jumping from a moving C-130 aircraft at 12,000 feet above sea level during NADCEL 2026."

Nigerians react

The post has attracted attention on X, with many users reacting to the high-altitude military display. While some users praised the soldiers' display, others questioned its relevance in light of Nigeria's security challenges.

@chinexo28 wrote:

"Our children are still in the bush o, no attempt rescue nothing nothing just high budget and practicing everyday without putting the practice to work."

@Peeq_Cars said:

"Una never pass all this nonsense show off? Children have been in the bush for more than 1 month, and y’all are here on Twitter showing us how you jump from planes. What’s the use of your drills if you can’t use it to rescue those kids?"

NADCEL 2026: Army's high-altitude skydive display draws praise and criticism online. Photo: HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

@AyeloFayowole opined that:

"Despite how awesome this drilling is so beautiful, it's important to state clearly that Nigeria Army needs modern warfare, not an analog system of warfare. The world is shifting so fast, and we as a Nation cannot be left behind. God bless every soldier putting their life on the front line just to make sure I can sleep with my eyes being closed comfortably. I really appreciate you guys. God bless Nigeria Army."

@RamOtuYemIsi wrote:

"Let them jump into Oyo forests. All these things aren't meant for shows."

@Ezeluchie said:

"Good jump. Hopefully, the @HQNigerianArmy will soon return to the prime position it held amongst militaries in Africa and crush the extremist Islamist jihadist terrorists who have held sway over large parts of Nigeria."

Watch the clip below:

Army plans recruitment of 28,000 soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army announced plans to recruit and train 28,000 additional personnel to strengthen its operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu said the expansion followed the establishment of a new training depot at Amasiri Edda, increasing the Army's recruit training institutions from two to three.

Source: Legit.ng