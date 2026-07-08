BBNaija winner Phyna has admitted that her opinion about marriage has changed as she approaches 30

The reality TV star confessed she used to judge unmarried women in their 30s before reality hit her

Her honest reflection has struck a chord with many single Nigerians facing similar pressures

Former Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has opened up about how growing older has completely changed her perception of marriage and singlehood.

In a recent video, the reality TV star admitted that she now understands why many women remain unmarried in their early 30s, despite societal pressure.

Phyna admits that her opinion about marriage has changed as she approaches 30. Photos: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Looking back at her younger years, Phyna, who recently opened up about plans of having a baby, admitted she once believed there had to be something wrong with women who remained single in their 30s.

According to her, she often questioned her older relatives about why they had not gotten married.

She stated:

"I remember that time all those my aunties that were like in their early 30s that they are not married. I'd be like, 'Auntie, you no go marry? Auntie, you no marry?' Like then it was looking like the auntie get problem."

She explained that at the time, turning 30 felt very far away.

Now approaching her 30th birthday, Phyna admitted she has been forced to see life differently.

The former BBNaija winner said it feels like only yesterday she was in her early 20s.

She added:

"I'm just thinking out loud. I remember when I was 22, 23 then, you know, 29 was so far away, but now this is 29 and everything is just dawning on me."

The reality star added that adulthood has taught her lessons she never imagined while growing up.

She admitted she now understands that remaining unmarried at a certain age does not mean someone has failed in life.

She concluded:

"Guys. Guys. We sef don dey touch am o. Auntie no get problem. I swear. Our aunties, they didn't have problem. No single problem."

Watch the X video of Phyna sharing her thoughts about marriage:

Reactions trail Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ChimedomC stated:

"Truth is that there's a western agenda to reduce the world population by pushing the new-wave feministic idea that a woman is meant to first build her career before thinking of starting a family. But most women regret such decisions when approaching age 30-35. This is not new."

@fingerlyjay noted:

"Heyaa don’t deceive yourself o, so you don’t know that your aunties had problem and even you too get problem the same problem that’s why. I have to tell you becuase you can’t see it. You have to start first by telling yourself your real age"

Phyna confesses she used to judge unmarried women in their 30s before reality hit her. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong

Source: Legit.ng