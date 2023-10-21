The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will soon revoke some properties in Abuja

This development was confirmed on Friday, October 20, following an announcement by Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of Development Control for the FCTA

Approved by the minister, the move will revoke houses converted to other uses instead of its authorised purpose

FCT, Abuja - The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced its intention to reclaim and cancel the ownership of houses and properties initially sold for residential purposes but repurposed for different uses.

During a press conference in Abuja on Friday, October 20, Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of Development Control for the Federal Capital Territory, explained that in 2005, the Federal Government began a monetization program to sell houses to occupants to ensure their upkeep.

However, many property owners transformed these houses over time for non-residential purposes, a situation that the FCTA can no longer tolerate.

Violators will pay contravention charges, says FCTA official

As reported by The Nation Galadima stated:

“It is on this note that the minister has approved and directed that all owners of such properties should revert the use of the properties to its original and designated land use, which is residential.

“The minister has also directed that owners of properties, particularly along major streets that have converted their properties to other uses without approval, should either revert to original use or pay contravention charges.

“Failing to comply with this directive as of November 1, the house is considered revoked and returned to the FCTA.”

He pointed out that the department had documented over 111 instances of land use change concerning the sold houses.

National Mosque land: Wike gives 24-hour ultimatum to FCTA secretary

Meanwhile, Wike has directed the executive secretary of the FCDA, Shehu Ahmed Hadi, to explain the compensation for the national mosque.

Wike gave the directive to the secretary while receiving the leadership of the National Mosque, adding that the claim that he supported policies against certain religions was politics.

Some part of the Central Mosque land was marked for demolition because of the road expansion.

