The FCTA has published 1,095 revoked property titles and began enforcement after the final grace period expired on November 25

Prominent figures including Abdullahi Ganduje, Patience Jonathan, Donald Duke, David Mark and Iyiola Omisore appeared on the affected list

Officials said the revocation followed multiple notices and was carried out under provisions of the Land Use Act and Right of Occupancy terms

Names of several high-profile Nigerians have appeared on the newly released list of property titles revoked by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The enforcement action covers 1,095 properties spread across prime districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse after owners failed to settle statutory land charges.

Wike's office says it gave the defaulters an extended grace but it was not utilised.

Those mentioned in the notice include former Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former Cross River governor Donald Duke, former Senate President David Mark, former First Lady Patience Jonathan and former Osun deputy governor Iyiola Omisore.

The administration said the listed names were tied to properties that fell under categories of long-running payment defaults.

Grace period ended in November

The FCTA, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, said the revocation process moved into the enforcement stage after a 14-day extension granted to all affected owners expired on November 25.

The administration explained that the final grace window followed several public notices issued across newspapers, digital platforms and television stations between May and November.

A public statement signed by the FCTA management said 835 of the affected titles were linked to default in the payment of ground rents. Another 260 were tied to unpaid violation fees, land use conversion charges and other statutory obligations.

The agency stated that title holders were repeatedly notified but did not regularise their records.

Wike defends enforcement decision

Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communications to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, confirmed the development. He said the minister approved the enforcement after concluding that the administration had provided sufficient opportunity for compliance.

“Following the expiration of the final grace period of fourteen calendar days on Tuesday, the 25th of November 2025, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on the 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee,” the statement said.

Olayinka noted that the breaches violated Section 28 of the Land Use Act as well as terms attached to the Rights of Occupancy. He said the administration would continue to protect the integrity of land administration and pursue recovery actions where necessary.

The FCTA reminded owners that additional sanctions would apply if they continue to ignore outstanding charges. It added that the enforcement exercise aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at restoring order within the capital’s land system.

Some of the names are attached in the images below:

Spreadsheet showing lists of owners with outstanding land charges.

Table showing lists of owners with outstanding land charges.

Names of prominent politicians Wike revoked as FCTA starts enforcement.

Properties in Asokoro and Maitama among those marked for enforcement.

The full list can be accessed here.

