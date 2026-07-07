A heartbroken mother has broken down in tears on social media as she appealed for help in finding her twin daughters

The emotional mother shared a photo of the children while pleading with anyone who might have seen them to help reunite her with them

According to the lady, the twins were taken away by their father, and despite searching for them, she still has no idea where they are

A lady has sparked emotions online after sharing a heartbreaking video in which she pleaded with the public to help her find her twin daughters.

She posted a clip showing herself in tears while holding up a photo of the children she said she had been desperately searching for.

Heartbreaking video shows mum crying over missing twin girls. Photo credit: @Abundance/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tearfully searches for twin daughters

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @Abundance, the twins were taken away by their father, and since then, she has been unable to locate them despite her efforts.

She said she no longer knows where the girls are or how to reach them, adding that the uncertainty has left her confused and emotionally devastated.

Throughout the emotional appeal, the mother repeatedly begged anyone who recognised the children or had seen them before to come forward with useful information.

She also expressed her desire to be reunited with her daughters, saying she wanted the opportunity to be part of their lives again.

While speaking in the emotional video, the lady appealed directly to members of the public, urging them to assist her in locating the twins if they had any information about their whereabouts.

She said she had exhausted her efforts searching for the girls and admitted she no longer knew where else to turn for help.

Her repeated pleas and obvious pain touched many viewers, as she continued asking for support in the hope of one day seeing her daughters again.

Mum cries as she announces search for her 2 daughters. Photo credit: @Abundance/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mother pleads for public's help to reunite with daughters

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

@Teejaykidscollection said:

"What happened, don't you know the parents of man or the family compound , tell us the full story."

@Stella Maris said:

"Abeg ooo why is that when someone post when they are cry about something that happened to them, some people in the comment section will be typing pink or blue orange or white like I no understand."

@Glory said:

"God please help this stranger. I’m sorry. I’ll type a bunch of stuff now. I’ll send it over when I’m finished and I can get the other stuff out to the shop and you guys will be ready for it tomorrow or the weekend before you get it out there for the house or whatever I don’t want you guys not sure if it’s going on or what but I’m not gonna have to go out and do anything I don’t want it out of my house I don’t know if I want it out of my way to get."

@obianuju marian reacted:

"Please let's save the video and begin to reshare on our whatsapp status, also repost on tiktok here so it can go far."

@Goodnews added:

"Do you know where their father is? We’ll need more context please. Even if we can’t help directly, you might be directed aright."

See the post below:

Worried mum finds her missing daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman expressed great joy on social media after being reunited with her daughter, who had been missing for about four months.

According to the woman's story, she had been searching for her daughter until she went to a particular place to pray.

Source: Legit.ng