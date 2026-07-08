Ireti Doyle has recounted how she almost turned down her role in the popular sitcom Fuji House of Commotion

In a video, the Nollywood actress shared the conversation she had with the sitcom producer Amaka Igwe, which challenged her to take the role

Ireti Doyle also recalled how the sitcom transformed her career and cemented her status as a household name in Nollywood

Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has shared insights into a key moment that transformed her career in the movie industry as she recounted how she almost turned down her breakout role, Sisi Carol, in popular Nigerian sitcom Fuji House of Commotion.

In a video shared by PulseNG on YouTube, Doyle, who shared why she retained her ex-husband's name, explained that she hesitated to accept the role because of her established image in more refined roles.

Nollywood Ireti Doyle shares what late Amaka Igwe told her about Fuji House of Commotion. Credit: iretidoyle/fujihouseof commotion.

Source: Instagram

"Fuji House of Commotion. Believe it or not, I didn't want this role. At the time, I had just come off Amaka Igwe's Solitaire, which was extremely posh. I mean, I was acting opposite RMD, the RMD. I was his love interest. It was very classy, very high-end," she said.

She, however, revealed that a challenge from the sitcom director, late Amaka Igwe, ultimately transformed her approach to acting and cemented her status as a household name.

"About 2 weeks after we wrapped, she summoned me to her office. She's like I want you to take a role in Fuji House of Commotion. I was like how do I go from acting as a lawyer to Sisi Carol, wife number four. She didn't say much. She just looked down at her mobile phone, and she said to me, and I quote, A consummate actor is one who is able to run the entire gamut, from hardcore strong characters all the way down to slapstick. Maybe you lack range. Me, lack range? Of course, my artistic ego was pricked. I took the role, and it made me a household name quicker than I thought it would," she said.

"So Amaka, thank you so much not just for the role but for your wisdom," Doyle added.

Fuji House of Commotion is a Nigerian sitcom produced and directed by Amaka Igwe. It was a spin-off of the nineties soap opera Checkmate, one of the few Nigerian television programmes to have obtained that status.

Ireti Doyle recounts how she landed her iconic role in Fuji House of Commotion. Credit: iretidoyle

Source: Instagram

It starred Kunle Bamtefa as Chief Fuji, Toun Oni as Mama Moji, Ngozi Nwosu as Peace, Louisa Onu as Ireti, Ireti Doyle as Caro, among others.

The sitcom revolved around a rich man (Chief T.A. Fuji) who is married to four women and has numerous kids to provide for.

The YouTube video of Ireti Doyle recounting how she almost turned down her role in Fuji House of Commotion is below:

What Ireti Doyle said about her former husband

Legit.ng also reported that Ireti Doyle revealed why she chose not to publicly criticise her former husband, Patrick Doyle, after their marriage ended.

The actress explained that she kept silent about the divorce because she believed it was not for public discussion.

She said the only people entitled to any explanation were her family members and the close friends who witnessed their wedding.

Source: Legit.ng