Dangote marketers have reduced the depot price of cooking gas to N985/kg, below prevailing market rates

The new price is N45/kg lower than the average depot price and could trigger fresh LPG price cuts nationwide

Industry players expect lower depot prices to filter through the supply chain, easing retail cooking gas costs for households

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote marketers have reduced the selling price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, to N985 per kilogram, making them the cheapest suppliers in Nigeria's depot market and intensifying competition among major LPG marketers.

The latest adjustment is N45 per kilogram lower than the average depot price of N1,030/kg quoted by major marketers and N65/kg below the highest market price of N1,050/kg.

Dangote marketers beat competitors with a N985/kg cooking gas depot price, increasing pressure on rivals to cut rates. Photo: Jaysy

Source: Getty Images

Current cooking gas depot prices

Petroleumprice.ng reports on Monday, July 6, that NIPCO, 11 Plc, Ardova Plc, and Techno Oil currently sell LPG at N1,030 per kilogram, while Navgas and Rainoil have the highest quoted depot price of N1,050/kg.

The latest reduction places Dangote marketers ahead of competitors, increasing pressure on other depot owners to cut prices to retain customers in Nigeria's increasingly competitive LPG market.

Market participants said if competing depots begin reducing prices over the coming days, the lower acquisition cost is likely to cascade through the distribution chain, paving the way for fresh reductions in retail cooking gas prices.

Should the downward trend continue, retail LPG prices could return to around N1,000 per kilogram, providing relief to households and commercial consumers after months of elevated cooking gas prices.

The latest LPG price review follows similar pricing competition in the petrol and diesel markets, where suppliers have repeatedly reduced prices in response to changing market conditions and increased rivalry.

Analysts say sustained reductions at the depot level could improve affordability for millions of Nigerians, especially as cooking gas remains one of the country's preferred clean cooking fuels for households and businesses.

10 states with the cheapest cooking gas price

The National Bureau of Statistics' (NBS) most recent report on LPG retail prices revealed a snapshot of cooking gas prices across the country.

Nigerians may soon pay less for cooking gas Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

5kg cooking gas cylinder

Highest prices

Lagos – N9,745.10 Nasarawa – N9,451.70 Bayelsa – N9,422.74

Lowest prices

Anambra – N7,204.76 Ondo – N7,239.49 Ogun – N7,825.75

12.5kg cooking gas cylinder

Highest prices

Katsina – N25,596.71 Kogi – N24,558.25 Gombe – N24,438.97

Lowest prices

Ogun – N19,564.36 Bauchi – N20,178.87 Anambra – N20,511.90

Cooking gas price: Tinubu meets EFCC, DSS, police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly called for an emergency meeting with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Service (DSS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

Nigerians have experienced recurring shortages and sharp price increases since late 2025, with LPG prices rising from about N1,000 per kilogram in January 2026 to between N1,500 and N1,700 per kilogram by May.

In some parts of the country, prices reportedly climbed to between N2,000 and N2,500 per kilogram by June.

Source: Legit.ng