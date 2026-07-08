A young lady who applied for a Swedish Schengen visa has opened up online after her application was refused.

She mentioned three reasons why her application was rejected, as detailed in the refusal letter she received

The lady also spoke about the outcome of her sister's application and shared what she did after receiving the refusal letter

A young Nigerian lady who applied for a Swedish Schengen visa after paying the application fee has spoken out after seeing the reasons her visa was rejected.

In the video, she mentioned three different reasons stated in the refusal letter she received days after submitting her application and asked if others had experienced something similar.

Sweden rejects lady's Schengen visa, she reveals 3 reasons in refusal letter. Photo Source: TikTok/caramel_limaa

Source: TikTok

Sweden rejects lady's Schengen visa application

The young lady, @caramel_limaa, said she feels it might not have been her visa application that was reviewed or that she was mistaken for someone else because of the reasons stated in the refusal letter.

At the beginning of the clip, she explained that both she and her sister applied for the visa, but while her sister's Schengen visa application was approved, hers was rejected.

She said:

"My sister and I applied for the same Schengen visa, same itinerary, she got the visa, I got rejected."

"Let me read the reasons why they rejected me. Tell me why the reasons did not match my application."

Giving details of the reasons her visa was refused, according to the refusal letter, she said:

"First, they claimed that I booked an apartment instead of a hotel."

"Also, they said the apartment was in the countryside. My hotel was in Stockholm. As you may have already guessed, yes, it was Sweden."

Sweden Schengen visa applicant shares refusal letter, explains why she was denied. Photo Source: TikTok/caramel_limaa

Source: TikTok

Thirdly, she mentioned that the letter claimed she said she was going on a picnic, something she never included in her visa application.

"Also, they mentioned a picnic, saying that I said I was going to go on a picnic. Nowhere in my itinerary did I mention anything about a picnic, so I was so confused, like whose application did these people even review?"

After pointing out some of the reasons that led to the refusal of her Swedish Schengen visa application, she explained what she did next and asked viewers an important question.

Her statement in the TikTok video:

"I did send them an email just to point out the inconsistencies and set things straight. Overall, I think it was a really disappointing experience. Has anyone experienced this from Sweden?"

Reactions as lady shares Schengen visa experience

RaeRae stressed:

"Hahhahahaha! Had same from Sweden, they said my accommodation was too far from the City Centre. It was 50mins by Bus ooo."

Bamsxo said:

"Hi, please appeal, because you were unfairly denied. Even if you are no longer interested- at least get your money back. Don’t have that denial on immigration record."

phayvour pinky said:

"Mine was Belgium they said I don’t have a strong family ties but my partner will same itinerary was approved Omo it was for a vacation.'

Veraki✨ explained:

"I got denied for a visa to Sweden, I appealed, the reponse was quick, still got a rejection on the same basis even after adding more documentation, I feel they decided they would reject my visa no matter what."

Mzfresh stressed:

"They rejected me too, they said my itinerary is Ai generated, as how please."

Erikan Effiong wrote:

"Hey love, please appeal cos it’s not about going on the trip but your future visa application even outside the Schengen region."

_RustyEna shared:

"Sweden has been holding my passport for over 20 working days. I for just apply through Portugal oo."

Frau_Achi wrote:

"But who is applying for a Schengen visa through Sweden."

kiitan_18 noted:

"Uk did this to me last year the reason didn’t match what i summit."

Dee added:

"As a first timer, when applying to the Schengen area. Apply to France, Italy or Spain, Romania or Bulgaria. They are good for first time travelers."

_hardchocolate_ said:

"This happened with 3 of my friends and I, same itinerary, same hotel in Morocco. Only one of us visa was accepted while the 3 of us got rejected. No appeal process. I was so upset."

Watch the video of the young lady sharing her experience with her Schengen visa application below.

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa application fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Swiss government published the Schengen visa application fees for Nigerians by age group.

The report explained how much adults and children are expected to pay, while noting that some children enjoy reduced visa fees or are exempt from paying the application fee.

Source: Legit.ng