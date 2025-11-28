Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has explained why he returned to the country from Guinea-Bissau on a Côte d'Ivoire flight

According to the former president, both Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire sent flights to pick him and others amid the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau

The former president was in the West African country to monitor its presidential election before the military takeover

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he left Guinea-Bissau with the Côte d'Ivoire airline, rather than being lifted by the federal government of Nigeria.

Jonathan thanked President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and his counterpart in Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, stating that the two leaders sent aircraft to uplift him and others after they were trapped in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup in the country.

Goodluck Jonathan thanks President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Why Côte d'Ivoire airline lifted Jonathan to Nigeria

He explained that the Côte d'Ivoire airline got the landing permit first before Nigeria because of the relationship between the Francophone and Lusophone countries.

"So we asked the Nigerian government not to bother since the Ivorian aircraft had already arrived," Jonathan concluded in a trending video.

Jonathan had joined other African leaders to monitor the Guinea-Bissau presidential election, but the military in the West African country announced the takeover of power as the results were yet to be announced. The former Nigerian president was trapped in the crisis.

Nigerians react to Jonathan's revelation

Some Nigerians have started reacting to Jonathan's revelation. Below are some of their reactions:

Sistaliano tackled the media house that earlier condemned the federal government:

"The only thing I have to say is that I hope one day Arise TV and its unprofessional crew will not set this country on fire. Even the administration of Former President Muhammadu Buhari did not tolerate the level of misinformation that Tinubu's administration is allowing to fly. It makes me genuinely wonder if there is no regulator in this country at all. Because what Arise TV is doing is not journalism. It is reckless provocation disguised as news, and it is dangerous."

Ubong Abia claimed:

"Ivory Coast acted swiftly, and has good relations with Guinea-Bissau. Simple. Even if Ivory Coast's plane was closer, Nigeria ought to have told them to stand down."

Former President Goodluck Jonathan speaks on his Guinea-Bissau experience Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Oshoja speaks:

"Imagine! Glad to hear from our former president, and some people have already turned this into an agenda. We really need to work on our patriotism to our nation for real, we should rise above propaganda and clout for national interests."

Olaniyi Okewole described the earlier report as being sensational:

"I wish our sensational journalists would be more unbiased and circumspect in their coverage and reporting. We can’t afford to put the nation on fire because of clear bias and hate."

Emmanuel Adegbulu thanked the former president for speaking up:

"I love the teamwork from both countries, thanks to the Ivory Coast president as well as our amiable president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We need accurate and unbiased information from our TV stations. Arise TV can do better."

See the video of the former president here:

Nigeria react to Guinea-Bissau Coup

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria issued a strong denunciation of the military takeover in Guinea-Bissau and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional governance after soldiers arrested President Umaro Embalo and several officials on Wednesday, November 26, during the uprising.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the development as a setback for the region at a moment when West Africa continues to grapple with repeated disruptions to democratic order.

Source: Legit.ng