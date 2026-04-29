A civil engineering graduate, Taiwo Ebenezer, who gained admission into the University of Ibadan via the direct entry route in 2022, has reflected on his academic journey while celebrating his graduation

The young man admitted that his second year was the most challenging period of his academic journey, as he ended with a second-class lower despite his efforts that academic session

From being on a second-class lower, Taiwo narrated how he turned his academic situation around, to the point that he made the Dean's Honours List for three consecutive sessions and narrowly missed a first-class degree

Taiwo Ebenezer, a civil engineering graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI), has shared his academic story as he rejoiced over the successful completion of his undergraduate studies at Nigeria's premier university.

Taiwo, who gained admission into UI via the direct entry route in 2022, noted that he arrived with a high expectation and a strong determination to excel, but his drive suffered a setback as his 200 level session became his most challenging period in school, which saw him finish with a second-class lower GPA.

A University of Ibadan graduate says he narrowly missed achieving a first-class honours degree. Photo Credit: Taiwo Ebenezer, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

How UI graduate turned his academics around

In a Facebook post on March 12, Taiwo, who flaunted his certifications and awards, stated that he changed his approach to study by reassessing his study habits, strengthening his time management, and becoming more intentional in how he approached his academics and those changes paid off.

From someone on a second-class lower, Taiwo's academic performance improved greatly, causing him to finish his 300 level session with a grade in the second-class upper category.

From that point, Taiwo did not look back, as he continued to improve academically to the point that he made the Dean's Honours List for three consecutive sessions.

Taiwo eventually graduated with a second-class upper degree and narrowly missed bagging a first-class. His Facebook statement partly read:

"...When I began my Civil Engineering program at the University of Ibadan in 2022 as a Direct Entry student, I arrived with high expectations and a strong determination to succeed. However, my 200-level year became one of the most challenging periods of my academic journey.

"Despite my efforts, my early results placed me in the Second Class Lower category. Rather than allowing that moment to define me, I chose to reassessed my study habits, strengthened my time management, and became more intentional in my academic approach.

"Gradually, the results began to change.

"By 300 level, I recorded a 3.68 and 3.67 GPA in the first and second semester respectively, finishing the session with a 3.67 aggregate GPA, which moved my CGPA into the Second Class Upper category.

"In 400 level, I maintained the same discipline and consistency, completing the session with a 3.68 GPA.

"By my final year (500 level), I achieved my strongest academic performance, recording a 3.79 GPA.

"As a result of this sustained improvement, I was recognized on the Dean’s Honour List for three consecutive sessions: 300 level, 400 level, and 500 level.

"Ultimately, I graduated with a 3.43/4.00 CGPA, finishing with a strong Second Class Upper and narrowly missing a First Class..."

A University of Ibadan civil engineering student graduates with a second-class upper honours degree. Photo Credit: Taiwo Ebenezer. ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Netizens celebrate UI graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's Facebook post below:

Akande-Gbenga Emmanuel Ola said:

"Big congratulations, my brother."

Oluwapelumi Ohunoluwasimi said:

"Congratulations to you, sir."

Sadiku Oluwaseun Peter said:

"Huge congratulations, my brother."

Chika Patience Chiamaka said:

"Congratulations on this amazing Taiwo.

"This is a huge one, and the best is yet to come. I wish you even greater success in your next level."

Ifeanyi George said:

"Am proud of you son... I can see that my little investment and contribution and prayers wasn't in Vain... I Release Grace for greater heights in Jesus Name."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan civil engineering graduate had revealed that he started with a second-class lower GPA.

UI civil engineering student bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan civil engineering student, Dare Marvellous Mofogojesusewa, who won three scholarships, had achieved a first-class honours degree.

The fresh graduate celebrated her graduation on X, joking about not using her sister's academic gown this time, but hers, which was rightly given to her.

Dare, in an X post on February 26, stated that she graduated as the best graduating female student in both her department and faculty for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng