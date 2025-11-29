Timi Frank expressed concern over a dangerous assault on democracy in Guinea-Bissau following reports of a staged coup

Frank described the alleged military intervention as a smokescreen to sabotage the electoral outcome and demanded the immediate release of Pereira and full declaration of the results

He called on international bodies including ECOWAS, the African Union, the EU, and the US to apply pressure

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has expressed deep concern over what he described as “a dangerous assault on democracy in Guinea-Bissau."

This follows a report of a staged coup attempt, the detention of opposition leader Domingos Simões Pereira, and the withholding of presidential election results.

"Why Guinea-Bissau Opposition Leader, Election Results Must Be Released": Timi Frank Speaks

According to Frank, credible accounts from former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who witnessed the election, suggest a coordinated political-military conspiracy aimed at halting the transition after indications emerged that Pereira, candidate of the PAIGC, may have secured majority votes against incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Alleged coup seen as smokescreen

Frank noted that early reports identifying General Biagino Nhanca as a central figure in the alleged coup “only strengthen suspicion that the military intervention is a smokescreen designed to sabotage the electoral outcome rather than protect the republic.”

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Pereira and the full declaration of the election results, emphasising that they must reflect the people’s choice, “not edited by power.”

“What we are witnessing in Guinea-Bissau, if confirmed, is not a coup but a calculated civilian-military conspiracy to overturn the people’s verdict.

“This is unacceptable. It is an attempted robbery of democracy, an assault on the ballot, and a threat to the stability of the entire sub-region," Frank stated.

Call for international pressure

Frank warned that silence from the global community would amount to tacit endorsement and urged Africa and international pro-democracy institutions to act swiftly.

“If this goes unchallenged, it becomes a manual for dictators: lose an election, announce a coup, detain the opponent, and freeze the results. Africa must reject this script before it becomes our new political culture. Democracy must never be negotiated, it must be defended," he said.

He called on ECOWAS, the African Union, the European Union, the United States, and other partners to apply pressure to ensure the official results are announced and civilian power is fully restored without delay.

“The people of Guinea-Bissau have spoken through the ballot. The world must insist their voice be honoured.

“Let the results be released. Let democracy stand. Let Domingos Simões Pereira walk free," he added.

Sanctions and accountability demanded

Frank further urged the immediate seizure of assets and freezing of grants extended to the Guinea-Bissau administration, as well as strict disciplinary measures against President Embaló and his collaborators.

“Enough is enough! African leaders must know there are consequences for illegality, especially disenfranchisement of citizens and frustrating credible electoral processes,” he said.

Frank reaffirmed his solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and all Africans committed to democratic governance, insisting that “the ballot, not the barrel of a gun, must determine who leads.”

