Just In: Jonathan Returns to Nigeria After Being Trapped in Military Coup
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has finally returned to Nigeria, following the report that he had been trapped in Guinea-Bissau in the wake of a military coup in the West African country. He landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday, November 27.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint election observer mission deployed by the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum to monitor the presidential and legislative elections.
This came hours after the House of Representatives called on the federal government to explore all diplomatic channels and ensure the safety and return of the former president.
Reps raise alarm over Jonathan’s safety
The matter was brought to the floor during the plenary of Thursday, November 27, which initially focused on economic hardships affecting Nigerians.
Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu interrupted proceedings to draw attention to what he described as “an urgent matter requiring national attention”.
House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who provided further details, reminded lawmakers of Jonathan’s long-standing contributions to international election monitoring across countries such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa, Punch reported.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup. While we are not here to debate the coup itself, the safety of Nigeria’s former president is a matter of national importance," Ihonvbere stated.
He added that the federal government was already aware of the development and had begun taking steps to secure Jonathan’s return.
Call for equal protection for all Nigerians
Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda supported the motion, stressing the need to prioritise Jonathan’s safety while also ensuring that no Nigerian affected by the unrest is neglected.
“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.
The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the government to intensify diplomatic efforts not only for Jonathan’s safety but also for the protection of all Nigerians caught in the crisis.
Reports from international media indicate escalating tension in the country. On Wednesday, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken control of the government.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng