Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has finally returned to Nigeria, following the report that he had been trapped in Guinea-Bissau in the wake of a military coup in the West African country. He landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday, November 27.

Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint election observer mission deployed by the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum to monitor the presidential and legislative elections.

This came hours after the House of Representatives called on the federal government to explore all diplomatic channels and ensure the safety and return of the former president.

Reps raise alarm over Jonathan’s safety

The matter was brought to the floor during the plenary of Thursday, November 27, which initially focused on economic hardships affecting Nigerians.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu interrupted proceedings to draw attention to what he described as “an urgent matter requiring national attention”.

House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who provided further details, reminded lawmakers of Jonathan’s long-standing contributions to international election monitoring across countries such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa, Punch reported.

“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup. While we are not here to debate the coup itself, the safety of Nigeria’s former president is a matter of national importance," Ihonvbere stated.

He added that the federal government was already aware of the development and had begun taking steps to secure Jonathan’s return.

Call for equal protection for all Nigerians

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda supported the motion, stressing the need to prioritise Jonathan’s safety while also ensuring that no Nigerian affected by the unrest is neglected.

“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.

The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the government to intensify diplomatic efforts not only for Jonathan’s safety but also for the protection of all Nigerians caught in the crisis.

Reports from international media indicate escalating tension in the country. On Wednesday, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken control of the government.

