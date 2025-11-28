Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has made a shocking revelation about the military coup in Guinea-Bissau

FCT, Abuja - Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said the incident that happened in Guinea-Bissau wasn’t a coup.

Jonathan said it was President Umaro Embalo who first announced the coup.

He said it was later that the military made a broadcast that they had taken total control of the country.

He further stated that President Embalo, who called media organisations to say there was a coup and that he had been arrested.

Jonathan stated this after he returned to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau.

He added that he knows how the military treats heads of state when there's a coup.

“What happened in Guinea-Bissau, I wouldn’t call it a coup. It was not a coup. For want of a better word, I will say ot was a ceremonial coup.

For two things, first. It was President Umaro Embalo who announced the coup before a military man came up to address the world that they are in charge. Embalo has already announced the coup, which is strange.

“Not only announcing the coup, but Emablo, while the coup took place, was using his phone and addressing media organisations across the world that he had been arrested.

“I’m a Nigerian close to 70, and I know how they keep heads of state when a coup takes place.

“Recently, I was an ECOWAS mediator in Mali, and within that period, we had a military coup. The military doesn’t take over the government, and the sitting President that they overthrow will be allowed to be addressing press conferences and announcing that he has been arrested. Where does this thing happen?” Who is fooling whom?”

Coup: Jonathan returns to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau

Recall that Jonathan finally returned to the country after being trapped in Guinea-Bissau.

The former president was trapped in the West African country following a military takeover when he was there.

Jonathan had travelled to Guinea-Bissau to monitor the country's presidential election before the military announced the takeover.

